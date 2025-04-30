This superstar worked backstage; he was thrown out of the theatre, but little did he know, this very incident would lead to his first film role.

A setback in this Bollywood superstar's life during his college days turned out to be the turning point of his career. He was unexpectedly thrown out of a college play, a moment that felt like a major disappointment.

But little did he know, this very incident would lead to his first film role. Reflecting on the experience, he shared how that twist of fate set him on the path to stardom, proving that sometimes the lowest points in life lead to the biggest breakthroughs.

We are talking about Aamir Khan, who, in an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, opened up about his unexpected entry into the film industry. He shared a heartfelt story, revealing that it was actually a Maharashtra bandh that set him on the path to acting. What seemed like a random event turned into a life-changing moment, marking the beginning of his incredible journey in cinema.

Despite coming from a film family, Aamir Khan revealed that both his father and uncle were initially against his decision to become an actor. They knew how uncertain and difficult the industry could be and didn’t want him to struggle the way they had. He said, “I worked backstage for a year and a half and also did 2 plays. In my family, my parents and uncle Nasir Husain, who was a big filmmaker, didn’t want their children to get into films. The reason behind this was that it is a very volatile business, so they wanted us to study more. They were very much against us joining the industry. Especially, my father was very short-tempered, so I never had the guts to tell him that I wanted to do movies. I used to play tennis and was a number one sub-junior in Maharashtra. I used to fail in one subject often, and once I failed in 2 subjects, so my father stopped my tennis training from the next day.”

He added, “I became an actor coincidentally. I never got a chance to do college plays since I failed in auditions. I didn’t give up and decided to do a Gujarati play. I applied and got selected. I just had one line in that play, and I had rehearsed for it for 3 months, but 2 days before the play, there was Maharashtra bandh so I couldn’t go for rehearsals. The next day, director Mahendra Joshi was sitting there, and he asked me why I couldn’t come. I was ousted from the play and I cried. That day I felt very bad, and then two guys came and asked me if I would work on a diploma film for an FTII student. I agreed and shot for it in Pune. Another student saw that film and offered me another one, seeing these two films Ketan Mehta cast me in Holi. After watching Holi, Mansoor, and Nasir Sahab decided to do a film with me which was Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.”

Aamir Khan started his career by assisting filmmaker Nasir Hussain and acting in student documentaries at the Film and Television Institute of India. His work caught the eye of director Ketan Mehta, who cast him in the film Holi, based on the issue of ragging. While the film didn’t make waves at the box office, it highlighted Khan’s acting talent.

His big break came in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan and co-starring Juhi Chawla. The film was a huge success and won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He was also critically praised for his performance in Raakh (1989), which earned him a National Film Award.

Today, Aamir Khan is one of the most respected actors in India, with an estimated net worth of Rs 1864 crore.