Bollywood

Meet actor with 10 flops, no single hit in last 10 years, rejected Karan Johar movie; will now star in Rs 350-crore film

This actor, who has been looking for a single hit for the last 10 years, is now set to star in a Rs 350-crore film.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 12:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Arjun Kapoor
While there are some actors who begin their careers with flops and later become stars, there are some who become stars with the first movie and later fail to impress the audience. One such star who comes from a film family, made a successful debut but is now waiting for a single hit for the last 10 years. 

The actor we are talking about has given 10 flops in the last 10-11 years and is now set to make a comeback as a villain in one of the highest-grossing franchises. He is Boney Kapoor’s son Arjun Kapoor. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arjun Kapoor made his grand Bollywood debut with Ishqzaade and the film became a huge hit at the box office. He then tried to maintain his stardom and starred in hits like Gunday and 2 States. However, after this, he went on to give a series of flops. According to Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Kapoor has had no hits since 2014. The actor had a semi-hit with Ki & Ka alongside Kareena Kapoor. 

While some of his films like Half Girlfriend and Mubarakan have been average grossers, his films like Ek Villain Returns, The Lady Killer, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Panipat, India’s Most Wanted, Namaste England, Finding Fanny, Tevar, and Aurangzeb have flopped miserably at the box office. 

Do you know that apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and others, Arjun Kapoor is also one of the actors who rejected one of Karan Johar’s movies? The filmmaker revealed it himself but refrained from naming the project. 

The actor is now waiting for a hit which might just be possible with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. Arjun Kapoor will be playing the villain opposite Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. The film is being made on a high budget of Rs 350 crore and is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali. The film will clash with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. 

Apart from this Boney Kapoor also announced that the sequel of No Entry will star Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting for the same is yet to begin. However, fans are a little spectacle about the cast.

