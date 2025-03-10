Venturing beyond choreography, he has also made a mark as a film director, influencing aspiring filmmakers.

With a storied career spanning over 25 years and credits in over 100 films, this acclaimed choreographer has worked with Bollywood's biggest stars, including Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. As a trailblazer in his field, he has inspired a generation of Indian choreographers. Venturing beyond choreography, he has also made a mark as a film director, influencing aspiring filmmakers. Furthermore, he has been a fixture on a popular dance reality show, serving as a judge for seven consecutive seasons. Born as Ramesh Gopi Nair, he comes from a Hindu family with roots in Kerala. He is none other than Remo D’Souza.

Remo D’Souza is gearing up for his next, Be Happy, which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. In the film, Abhishek plays a single parent to his daughter, Inayat, and showcases the lengths he goes to in order to fulfill her dreams. Recently, Abhishek praised Remo's directorial skills, stating that he prefers working with Remo as a director rather than as a choreographer.



Abhishek describes Remo D'Souza 'difficult' as choreographer

Abhishek described Remo as "very difficult" as a choreographer, citing his complex dance steps and long shots. However, as a director, Abhishek finds Remo to be "wonderful", allowing actors the freedom and flexibility they need. He noted that Remo's background as a choreographer could have influenced his direction, but instead, he gives actors space and time to perform, never restricting them to a specific shot.

“Remo as a director. He's very difficult as a choreographer. He does very complicated steps and takes long shots—though not in this film, thankfully. But as a director, he's wonderful. I think actors would truly understand this,” he told Etimes.



Meanwhile, Remo’s Be Happy is pegged as a dance drama about a single father and his precocious daughter. The film features legendary actors like Nassar and Johnny Lever, also Nora Fatehi. It is set to premiere in Amazon Prime Video.