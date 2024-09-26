Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Good news for these workers, ahead of festive season, Centre increases...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Shloka Mehta or Radhika Merchant? Which bahu of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani is more richer? Check out here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with Swedish company, will now sell...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

After reducing debt, Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra to now take major decision on...

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

Top 10 opening day box office grossers in Indian cinema

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Patralekhaa reveals she found husband Rajkummar Rao 'very creepy' before meeting him: 'I was feeling weird because...'

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani trailer: Sunny Singh, Aditya Seal play lovers, Pranutan Bahl turns evil in queer romance

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

This acclaimed actress had eight releases in a single year, and she was once considered disappeared from mainstream Bollywood, until she bounced back with a sleeper hit. This leading lady is still single at 52.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 08:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996
The actress who had 8 releases in 1996
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood has seen several actresses who ruled the silver screen for decades and then vanished. However, there are few of them have found success after years and then they became one of the most talked-about stars. 

One of them is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu. The millennials may know her from as ACP Meera Deshmukh from Drishyam or the evil Simi Sinha from Andhadhun. But the actress has been active in films for decades. 

Tabu made her debut at...

Tabu marked her first on-screen appearance in an uncredited appearance in Bazaar (1982). Tabu marked her Bollywood debut at 11. Later she played Dev Anand's daughter in his film Hum Naujawan (1985). Tabu was 14 years old when she played Dev Anand's daughter. 

image

As an adult, Tabu made her debut with Telugu romantic action film Coolie No 1, opposite Venkatesh. Producer Boney Kapoor decided to launch Tabu in Bollywood with Prem opposite Sanjay Kapoor, but the project got delayed and her first Bollywood film as a leading lady was forgettable Phela Pehla Pyaar (1994). Tabu gained recognition by starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Vijaypath.

Tabu's connection with Pakistan 

Tabu was born on November 4, 1971,  to Jamal Ali Hashmi and Rizwana in a Hyderabadi Muslim family. Jamal was a popular actor in Pakistan, and did some good films in the 1970s. However, Jamal left Tabu and her family, when she was just three years old. Tabu moved back to India in order to live with her mother. Tabu is the niece of Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and Baba Azmi and the younger sister of actress Farah Naaz. 

Tabu had eight releases in 1996

The year 1996 holds a special place for Tabu, as she had eight film releases, including five Bollywood (Jeet, Saajan Chale Sasural, Himmat, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Maachis) one Tamil, one Telugu, and one Malayalam film. 

Tabu still single at 52

On a personal level, Tabu has turned 52 this year and she remains single. On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. She will next be seen in Hollywood actioner Dune: Prophecy.

Read: Meet Bollywood actress who rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, had her own TV series

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian man, who started his business by Rs 5 lakh loan, now owns company worth Rs 150000000, he is...

Meet Indian man, who started his business by Rs 5 lakh loan, now owns company worth Rs 150000000, he is...

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

This Indian state has Asia's oldest railway network, it Is built by...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

'Thunder thighs was cute': Raveena Tandon gets candid in old interview

'Thunder thighs was cute': Raveena Tandon gets candid in old interview

MORE

MOST VIEWED

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's heroine, star who left Bollywood after 3 films, is heiress to Rs 500-crore company, now runs...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement