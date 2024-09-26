Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

This acclaimed actress had eight releases in a single year, and she was once considered disappeared from mainstream Bollywood, until she bounced back with a sleeper hit. This leading lady is still single at 52.

Bollywood has seen several actresses who ruled the silver screen for decades and then vanished. However, there are few of them have found success after years and then they became one of the most talked-about stars.

One of them is Tabassum Fatima Hashmi aka Tabu. The millennials may know her from as ACP Meera Deshmukh from Drishyam or the evil Simi Sinha from Andhadhun. But the actress has been active in films for decades.

Tabu made her debut at...

Tabu marked her first on-screen appearance in an uncredited appearance in Bazaar (1982). Tabu marked her Bollywood debut at 11. Later she played Dev Anand's daughter in his film Hum Naujawan (1985). Tabu was 14 years old when she played Dev Anand's daughter.





As an adult, Tabu made her debut with Telugu romantic action film Coolie No 1, opposite Venkatesh. Producer Boney Kapoor decided to launch Tabu in Bollywood with Prem opposite Sanjay Kapoor, but the project got delayed and her first Bollywood film as a leading lady was forgettable Phela Pehla Pyaar (1994). Tabu gained recognition by starring opposite Ajay Devgn in Vijaypath.

Tabu's connection with Pakistan

Tabu was born on November 4, 1971, to Jamal Ali Hashmi and Rizwana in a Hyderabadi Muslim family. Jamal was a popular actor in Pakistan, and did some good films in the 1970s. However, Jamal left Tabu and her family, when she was just three years old. Tabu moved back to India in order to live with her mother. Tabu is the niece of Shabana Azmi, Tanvi Azmi and Baba Azmi and the younger sister of actress Farah Naaz.

Tabu had eight releases in 1996

The year 1996 holds a special place for Tabu, as she had eight film releases, including five Bollywood (Jeet, Saajan Chale Sasural, Himmat, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Maachis) one Tamil, one Telugu, and one Malayalam film.

Tabu still single at 52

On a personal level, Tabu has turned 52 this year and she remains single. On the work front, Tabu was last seen in Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. She will next be seen in Hollywood actioner Dune: Prophecy.

