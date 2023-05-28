Meet Abhilash Thapliyal, who gained fame through TVF Aspirants, has played pivotal role in Kennedy | Exclusive

Abhilash Thapliyal/Instagram

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the neo-noir drama Kennedy has become the talk of the town after it was screened at the recently held 76th Cannes Film Festival 2023 under the Midnight Screenings section on May 24. Starring Rahul Bhat in the titular role and Sunny Leone as Charlie, the film got a seven-minute standing ovation at its world premiere.

Apart from Rahul and Leone, Kennedy also stars Abhilash Thapliyal in a pivotal role and the actor too walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023, which was in fact the first ever red carpet in his life, for the Kennedy world premiere. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Abhilash shared with us his Cannes experience and also talked about the multiple projects he has starred in.

Talking about his red carpet debut and the Cannes experience, Abhilash said, "It was amazing. For the first time, I was walking on any red carpet, I haven't walked on any red carpet before so it was my red carpet debut. I never expected that my first red carpet would be the Cannes red carpet. It's surreal."

"Till the movie ended and the credits rolled, I thought that now people would just stand up and go, and they started clapping. And the seven-minute standing ovation has been phenomenal, have never witnessed anything like that, have never done it for anyone so that was really special", the actor further added.

Without revealing much about his character in Kennedy, Abhilash stated, "All my scenes are with Rahul. It was an amazing experience shooting with him. My character changes his course in the film. I can't reveal much about it, you will get to know about it when you will see it." He shared that the Anurag Kashyap film will travel in a few more festivals before it releases in India.

Abhilash has been a famous radio jockey and a television host before he made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 romantic comedy film Dil Juunglee. However, it was his brilliant performance as Shwetketu aka SK in the web series TVF Aspirants in 2021 that proved to be his breakthrough role.

Stating the show's impact on his career, Abhilash told DNA, "I was doing a lot of things before that also and I am still doing radio. So, my career was sorted but I was never seen as a nuanced actor, a sincere and serious actor. Because I am the kind of guy, who is a bit funny and witty. I was always seen as hero ka dost (hero's friend) or comic relief in a film, that's how people saw me. But after Aspirants, people saw a more sincere approach which I always had. Then, eventually, on December 9 last year, Blurr and Faadu happened."

He further continued, "In Faadu, I played an addict and got a lot of appreciation. In Blurr, I was the antagonist, a psycho killer which was again a very different character from all the characters that I have played. So, yes after Aspirants, people started seeing me as a nuanced and serious actor, someone who is versatile and can do different things".

Abhilash will be seen next in the sports biographical film Maidaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn who portrays the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set during the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, the Amit Sharma directorial releases in cinemas on June 23. The Kennedy actor, who was also seen in Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan last year, also has the web series Shehar Lakhot, directed by Navdeep Singh of NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under fame, in his pipeline.



