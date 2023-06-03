Meet Abbas Ali: Aishwarya Rai, Tabu's co-star who worked as mechanic, cleaned bathroom when career ended after....

In film industry everything goes well for an actor as long as long as the films run successfully at the box-office but when the films do not do good business at the box-office then it is not a good news for the actor. The failure of films harms the actors in many ways and there are many actors who get affected mentally as well.

Something similar happened with South cinema's superstar Mirza Abbas Ali, who left acting at the peak of his career and faced many hardships after that. There was a time when Mirza Abbas Ali worked at a petrol pump, cleaned bathrooms and worked as a mechanic to earn his livelihood.

Born on May 21, 1975 in West Bengal, Mirza Abbas Ali was attracted by the world of glamour from a young age. Abbas started modeling while he was in college and then started his acting career with Tamil film 'Kadhal Desam' in 1996 with Tabu and Vineet. Abbas Ali worked in films for around 18 years and his song 'Chui Mui Si Tum Lagti Ho...' with Preeti Jhingyani was a huge hit.

As long as Abbas's films were doing good business at the box-office, there was no problem, but then his films started failing and he started losing many good projects. The failure of some films forced Abbas to leave the film industry.

Abbas once said in an interview to 'The Federal' that after quitting India he left India and shifted to New Zealand. He told, “I came here with the family and was trying to settle in the new life. I worked at a petrol station, where I also washed bathrooms. After that I did insulation work in homes, then started working where I used to get my bike serviced. Worked as a mechanic for a long time and learned a lot. After this, worked in different positions in the call center and now I am working as a quality analyst.”

When asked about his plan to return to acting, Abbas said that he is yet to take a call on this matter but he will not return to acting just for money. At the peak of his career, Abbas had worked with Tabu, Aishwarya, Mammooty and several other big names of film industry.