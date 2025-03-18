After Aashi Tripathi's music video Rang Daaro has been released, Pankaj Tripathi has said that seeing her on screen was "an emotional and proud moment" for her and his wife Mridula Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and now his 18-year-old daughter Aashi Tripathi has stepped into the entertainment industry as well. Aashi Tripathi, daughter of Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula Tripathi, has made her debut in the music video Rang Daaro. Aashi is currently pursuing her studies at a Mumbai-based college and want to become an actor.

When music composer Abhinav R Kaushik approached Mridula Tripathi with the idea of featuring Aashi in his music video video, she decided to check with her husband and the National Award-winning actor, who wholeheartedly supported the decision. Sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan, composed by Abhinav R Kaushik, and written by Shirin Anand Dubey, Rang Daaro is a soft, romantic melody that beautifully captures the essence of love and art.

Talking about his daughter's debut, Pankaj Tripathi said in a statement, "Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her."

Mridula Tripathi added, "When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. Rang Daaro is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry."

The music video Rang Daaro, released by Jar Pictures, is now available on social media and all audio streaming platforms. Also featuring Prabhakar Swami, Rang Daaro showcases Aashi in a painter’s muse-like role, as she is gently painted in vibrant colors, adding depth to the song’s artistic narrative.