If reports are to be believed then Aamir Khan has found love for the third time, and his special girl isn't connected with Bollywood.

There were reports that Aamir Khan has found love again. Last week there were reports that Aamir has got lucky in a relationship for the third time, and he's dating a mystery girl from Bengaluru. Now, as per the latest reports, Aamir's mystery girl is not related to Bollywood, and she has no relation to the film industry.

Aamir Khan's mystery girl's name is...

As Pinkvilla reported, Aamir Khan's love interest from Bengaluru is Gauri, and she has no connection with Bollywood. Earlier, Filmfare reported that Aamir has also introduced Gauri to his family members and reportedly they're happy for the superstar.

What did the source say about Aamir Khan's mystery girl?

Filmfare quoted a source closer to the actor who said, "Aamir’s mystery partner hails from Bangalore. We must respect their privacy and not reveal personal details. But I can tell you that Aamir recently introduced the lady to his entire family. The meeting went very well."

Aamir Khan's love life till now

For the unversed, Aamir Khan first got married to Reena Dutta in 1996. Aamir and Reena secretly tied the knot on April 18, 1996. Their marriage faced challenges, due to religious beliefs and differences. Reena had to go against her family to be with him. Reena is Hindu and Aamir is Muslim, and that's why Reena’s father, who was an Air Force officer was against their marriage. Unfortunately, after 16 years of marriage, the couple got separated in 2002.

Then Aamir got into a relationship with Kiran Rao. She was assisting Ashutosh Govariker during Lagaan, and that's when they grew closer and fell in love. After dating Kiran for four years, Aamir got married to her on December 28, 2005. The couple welcomed their son Azad in 2011. However, the couple announced divorce on July 3, 2021, and they ended their 15-year marriage, leaving their fans shocked.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen making his comeback on the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie will be released in cinemas on December 2025.