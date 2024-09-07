Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal was party to 'criminal conspiracy', says CBI

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

SHOCKING! Elderly woman discovers her doorstop is worth more than Rs 9 crore, here's why

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Meet man who gained most wealth in 2024, became richer by Rs 448200 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

7 creatures that produce the highest number of babies

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

Seven highest-paid comedians in India 

8 highest flying birds in the world

8 highest flying birds in the world

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet actress who made superhit debut with Salman, quit acting in 5 years, got married, moved to US, is now famous for..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

Once called Bollywood's fourth Khan, this actor rivalled SRK, Salman, Aamir; but gave no solo hit in 26 years, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Shama Sikander admitted that she felt “burnt out” while working on television and therefore, it took a toll on her mental health. "That’s the reason why I decided to leave. I had worked without a break for quite a long time and it started to take a toll on my mental health."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Be it in the film or TV industry, actresses are not able to stay for long as compared to actors, especially due to marriage, family, or other personal reasons. Today, we will talk about one such actress who worked in many shows and films like 'Mann', 'Ansh', 'Dhoom Dadakka', 'Baalveer', 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', and 'Maya: Slave of Her Desires'. She earned a good name in the 2000s but then suddenly quit acting and left the industry. The name of the actress is Shama Sikander. Shama says that there was so much work that she was not able to take a break, which affected her mental health. She was going through depression. She also tried to commit suicide.

Shama Sikander admitted that she felt “burnt out” while working on television and therefore, it took a toll on her mental health.

"That’s the reason why I decided to leave. I had worked without a break for quite a long time and it started to take a toll on my mental health. I started to feel uneasy and I decided to stay indoors. I stopped going out and socializing. I was going through depression and even tried to commit suicide but thankfully my parents saved me at the nick of the time," she was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying. 

"Depression isn’t caused because of one reason. It is caused after an amalgamation of various thoughts and reasons. During that time, in the early 2000s, there wasn’t really much awareness about the same. My parents weren’t able to gauge the reason for me wanting to be home and not being productive at all," Shama Sikander said. 

Shama Sikander made her film debut at the age of 16, in 1998 with 'Prem Aggan' opposite Fardeen Khan. The film was both a critical and box office failure. She was last seen in the 2018 web series 'Ab Dil Ki Sunn' on YouTube.

As for her personal life, Shama Sikander got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE, in 2016. In March 2022, the couple married in a traditional Christian ceremony.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown worth...

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates 20-kg gold crown worth...

At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: List of highest-paid athletes in last 12 months

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, namkeen for 14 years, debuted in Bollywood at 42; now his net worth is...

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak with families days before baby's arrival

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

Gout remedies: 7 natural ways to lower uric acid levels in the body

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement