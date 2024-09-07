Meet Aamir Khan's heroine who was Bollywood's top actress, worked nonstop for years, suddenly quit acting, tried to..

Shama Sikander admitted that she felt “burnt out” while working on television and therefore, it took a toll on her mental health. "That’s the reason why I decided to leave. I had worked without a break for quite a long time and it started to take a toll on my mental health."

Be it in the film or TV industry, actresses are not able to stay for long as compared to actors, especially due to marriage, family, or other personal reasons. Today, we will talk about one such actress who worked in many shows and films like 'Mann', 'Ansh', 'Dhoom Dadakka', 'Baalveer', 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', and 'Maya: Slave of Her Desires'. She earned a good name in the 2000s but then suddenly quit acting and left the industry. The name of the actress is Shama Sikander. Shama says that there was so much work that she was not able to take a break, which affected her mental health. She was going through depression. She also tried to commit suicide.

"That’s the reason why I decided to leave. I had worked without a break for quite a long time and it started to take a toll on my mental health. I started to feel uneasy and I decided to stay indoors. I stopped going out and socializing. I was going through depression and even tried to commit suicide but thankfully my parents saved me at the nick of the time," she was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying.

"Depression isn’t caused because of one reason. It is caused after an amalgamation of various thoughts and reasons. During that time, in the early 2000s, there wasn’t really much awareness about the same. My parents weren’t able to gauge the reason for me wanting to be home and not being productive at all," Shama Sikander said.

Shama Sikander made her film debut at the age of 16, in 1998 with 'Prem Aggan' opposite Fardeen Khan. The film was both a critical and box office failure. She was last seen in the 2018 web series 'Ab Dil Ki Sunn' on YouTube.

As for her personal life, Shama Sikander got engaged to American businessman James Milliron in Dubai, UAE, in 2016. In March 2022, the couple married in a traditional Christian ceremony.