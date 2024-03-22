Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

From Sushant Singh Rajput, and Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan, several actors started their careers with Television shows and later stepped into Bollywood and made sure to make their name in the industry. One such actress who already became a household name with her popular, longest-running TV shows, starred in the highest-grossing Bollywood film opposite superstar.

The actress we are talking about once wanted to become an IAS and was also preparing for the same while working in a hotel. However, one audition changed her life and she stepped into the glamour world an took over the television industry. She is none other than Sakshi Tanwar.

Sakshi Tanwar graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi and before this, in 1990, after completing her pre-university course, she worked as a sales trainee at a five-star hotel. The actress revealed in an interview that she got her first salary of Rs 900, which she spent on buying a saree. In college, she was the secretary and president of the Dramatic Society. The actress auditioned for Doordarshan's film songs-based program Albela Sur Mela in 1998 and was selected as the presenter.

She gained fame with her debut and got the popular role of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show was one of the longest-running shows on television and the actress became a household name with the show's success. Her other popular shows include Kutumb, Devi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, wherein her chemistry with Ram Kapoor was much loved by the audience.

Ektaa Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte was a romantic drama and the concept was much loved by the audience. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's 17-minute-long kissing scene in the show also created huge controversy and grabbed headlines.

The actress made her big Bollywood debut in the movie Coffee House which failed to impress the audience. This was followed by many films like Aatankwadi Uncle, and Shor Se Shuruaat, which also failed at the box office. Sakshi's big Bollywood break came with Aamir Khan's Dangal. Dangal is the highest-grossing Bollywood film that collected Rs 2000 crore worldwide. The actress was seen playing the role of Aamir's wife, and mother of Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat.

Following Dangal's success, Sakshi Tanwar starred in several Bollywood films like Mohalla Assi and Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, however, both the films turned out to be a flop. She also starred in an OTT movie Mai alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and garnered immense praise for her potrayal of a mother who is trying to find the killers of her daughter.

Sakshi Tanwar has established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses on television and according to reports, she earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. She is a single mother now and lives a luxurious life with her daughter. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

