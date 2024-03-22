Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

US Secretary of State says Israeli assault on Gaza's Rafah would be a 'mistake', isn't needed to defeat Hamas

This group seeks Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, needs to pay Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Isha Ambani’s ‘right hand’, was hired when she was 15 years old, helps to run Rs 830000 crore firm, his salary...

AUKUS countries announce team to build nuclear-powered submarines for Australian Navy

REVEALED: Reason why MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of IPL 2024

8 poisonous foods for human body

10 homemade toners for glowing skin

7 must-watch Bollywood horror-comedy films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

Priyanka Chopra to reportedly make her Bollywood comeback with this director in action film

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Aamir's heroine, who once worked in hotel for Rs 900, grabbed headlines for 17-minute kissing scene, now earns...

This actress, who started her career with television shows, starred in the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 07:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Sakshi Tanwar in Mai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sushant Singh Rajput, and Shah Rukh Khan to Vidya Balan, several actors started their careers with Television shows and later stepped into Bollywood and made sure to make their name in the industry. One such actress who already became a household name with her popular, longest-running TV shows, starred in the highest-grossing Bollywood film opposite superstar. 

The actress we are talking about once wanted to become an IAS and was also preparing for the same while working in a hotel. However, one audition changed her life and she stepped into the glamour world an took over the television industry. She is none other than Sakshi Tanwar. 

Sakshi Tanwar graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in New Delhi and before this, in 1990, after completing her pre-university course, she worked as a sales trainee at a five-star hotel. The actress revealed in an interview that she got her first salary of Rs 900, which she spent on buying a saree. In college, she was the secretary and president of the Dramatic Society. The actress auditioned for Doordarshan's film songs-based program Albela Sur Mela in 1998 and was selected as the presenter. 

She gained fame with her debut and got the popular role of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. The show was one of the longest-running shows on television and the actress became a household name with the show's success. Her other popular shows include Kutumb, Devi, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, wherein her chemistry with Ram Kapoor was much loved by the audience. 

Ektaa Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte was a romantic drama and the concept was much loved by the audience. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's 17-minute-long kissing scene in the show also created huge controversy and grabbed headlines. 

The actress made her big Bollywood debut in the movie Coffee House which failed to impress the audience. This was followed by many films like Aatankwadi Uncle, and Shor Se Shuruaat, which also failed at the box office. Sakshi's big Bollywood break came with Aamir Khan's Dangal. Dangal is the highest-grossing Bollywood film that collected Rs 2000 crore worldwide. The actress was seen playing the role of Aamir's wife, and mother of Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. 

Following Dangal's success, Sakshi Tanwar starred in several Bollywood films like Mohalla Assi and Samrat Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar, however, both the films turned out to be a flop. She also starred in an OTT movie Mai alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and garnered immense praise for her potrayal of a mother who is trying to find the killers of her daughter. 

Sakshi Tanwar has established herself as one of the highest-paid actresses on television and according to reports, she earns Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. She is a single mother now and lives a luxurious life with her daughter. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 40 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

‘Customers could get into trouble…’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal takes U-turn on new t-shirt

Patanjali Ayurved's Acharya Balkrishna submits apology for misleading advertisement to SC

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement