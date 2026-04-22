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Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Varma was spotted at dinner with Aaliyah Qureishi. Soon, their videos went viral, and netizens are calling her Vijay's mystery girl. Who's Aaliyah Qureishi? Read on to know more about her.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan
Vijay Varma, Aaliyah Qureishi
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Actor Vijay Varma just had an OTT release, Matka King, and he's making headlines all over again. Not for his work, but for being spotted with another 'mystery girl'. Vijay was reportedly dating Tamannaah Bhatia. But after their rumoured breakup, the two stopped making joint public appearances. Vijay didn't say anything about their breakup in the media as well, and their affair was almost forgotten. Until the actor was seen with another girl, and netizens were calling her the actor's ' good friend '. 

Vijay goes on a dinner date with a 'mystery girl'? 

On Tuesday, Vijay spent his evening with actress Aaliyah Qureishi. In the age of social media, netizens quickly assume that they are dating, without any official confirmation from the actors. Paparazzi spotted them stepping out from a famous eatery. Viral videos and pictures brought the spotlight to the actress. Who is Aaliyah? And why has she been linked to Vijay?

Who is Aaliyah Qureishi? 

Aaliyah has been working in the entertainment industry for years now. She's an actor, singer, and songwriter. On Instagram, she goes by the name 'Jhalli'. Aaliyah has worked in various films and OTT shows. After crooning famous singles, she made her Bollywood debut, which is still a dream for every aspiring actor.  

Aaliyah Qureishi's Rs 1000 crore Bollywood debut

Aaliyah made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. In the Atlee-directed film, Aaliyah was one of SSP Azad’s (Shah Rukh Khan) gang members. She played the role of Janvi in the action thriller. Jawan became an all-time blockbuster, grossing over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. After Jawan, Aaliyah joined the cast of Bandish Bandits in its second season. In this show, she played the pivotal role of Ananya, who completes the Rathod gharana’s team in the India Band Championship. Qureishi was also seen as Sahira in Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Nadaaniyan.

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