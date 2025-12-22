Meet Aahana Kumra, rumoured girlfriend of Dhurandhar actor Danish Pandor, had no work for three years, played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter in...

Dhurandhar star Danish Pandor is reportedly dating Aahana Kumra, who is an acclaimed actress herself. Even after starring in famous series and films, she had no work for three years. Aahana made her comeback this year with the reality show Rise And Fall.

Beyond the standout performances of Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari and Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Dhurandhar has another scene-stealer in Danish Pandor. The actor has been earning widespread acclaim for his power-packed portrayal of Uzair Baloch, Rehman's cousin and Hamza's trusted aide, in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster spy thriller.

Danish turned 38 on Monday, December 22, and received tonnes of wishes from his family members, friends, colleagues and new fans who are in awe of his acting chops after Dhurandhar. Among all these wishes, one message was extra special that came from the popular actress Aahana Kumra. She wished "love, success, and happiness" for Danish, but what stole the limelight was their cosy pictures that sparked dating rumours between them.

On the day Dhurandhar was released, Aahana had penned a special note congratulating the entire team behind the film. Appluading Danish's dedication and commitment, she had added, "For me, watching Danish in every frame was the greatest joy! He has stolen every moment he appears in. A star in the making, ready for his next big leap — years of grit, passion, and endurance bringing him here. Here’s to the journey ahead — and to watching Dan the Man conquer one frame at a time. Can’t wait for part 2."

Danish and Aahana haven't confirmed their relationship yet. The two of them have worked together in the crime fiction anthology TV series Agent Raghav – Crime Branch, that ran on &TV from September 2015 to April 2016. Before Dhurandhar, Danish was also seen in the Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna-starrer historical blockbuster Chhaava earlier this year.

Aahana Kumra acting career and struggles

Aahana has given impactful performances in famous shows and films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Accidental Prime Minister, India Lockdown, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and Inside Edge among others. She came to prominence after sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the 2014 phsychological thriller TV series Yudh. While Big B played Yudhisthir Sikarwar, Aahana played his daughter Taruni Sikarwar.

In September 2024, Aahana made a big statement that she hasn't been offered any good roles in the last three years. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "I am not being offered shows anymore. I haven’t received an offer in more than three years. Nobody is offering me anything. The makers want to go to a star or somebody who is going to charge less. I am looking at alternate forms of cinema because I have to run my kitchen. I am trying to do something else in life. I have to pay my bills."

Kumra finally made her comeback in the entertainment industry with the first season of the reality show Rise And Fall, that streamed on Amazon MX Player in September-October 2025. She will be seen next in the children's film Putul, that also stars Purab Kohli and Rajat Kapoor. The Radheshyam Pipalwa directorial talks about a turbulent marriage through the lens of a child.

READ | Dhurandhar scripts HISTORY as Ranveer Singh film beats Pushpa 2, Chhaava, Baahubali 2 Animal, Jawan; becomes highest grossing Hindi movie in third weekend