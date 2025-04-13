In the 1990s, Urmila Matondkar amazed moviegoers with her sizzling beauty in Rangeela, and impressive acting chops in Judaai, Kaun, and several other films. Despite being one of the highest-paid actresses, something struck bad to her badly, which ultimately led to her downfall.

Pay disparity between actors and actresses has been a hot topic of debate. We have seen how Kareena Kapoor has openly expressed her views about the pay gap and how her male co-star ends up taking a lot more than he deserves. There have been countless discussions where heroines were often regarded as being 'underpaid'. However, today we will discuss an actress who changed the dynamics of Bollywood. She started her film career at an early age as a child artiste. Years later, in the 1990s, when she made her debut as an actress, she gradually strengthened her position with each film. By mid 90s, this actress turned star, and left her audience amazed by her looks and acting chops. This was the time when she brought a revolution by charging more than male actors.

The actress who used to charge more than male actor was...

Urmila Matondkar, the actress gained recognition at 9, thanks to her performance in Shekhar Kapur's Masoom (1983). Her first lead role as an actress was in the Malayalam film Chanakyan (1989). She made her Bollywood debut with superhit Narsimha (1991). After Narshima, Urmila did another hit Chamatkar, but it was followed by flops, including Shreemaan Aashique and Bedardi. Urmila was struggling to find her next big next hit, until Rangeela.

Watch Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela

In 1995, Urmila got her breakthrough role as Mili in Rangeela. Urmila's sexy looks and impressive acting talent made her an overnight star. Post Rangeela, Urmila gave back-to-back hits, including Indian, Judaai, Satya, Kaun, Deewangee, Bhoot, and several others. During her peak, it was reported that Urmila used to charge more than male actors. Her strong filmography gave her the power to negotiate her fees.

Urmila Matondkar's turbulent marriage life

In 2016, Urmila surprised her fans and moviegoers by announcing that she got married to Kashimi-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. However, after eight years Matondkar filed for divorce in 2024.

Why Urmila Matondkar's career got ruined

In mid-2000, Urmila made some bad choices, with forgettable films like Ek Hasina Thi, Naina, Bas Ek Pal, Karzzzz, and EMI. These films dented her career. There was also news that she was romantically involved with Ram Gopal Varma. Reports indicate her close association and alleged affair with filmmaker RGV significantly impacted her career. It's also said that her focus on working primarily with him limited her opportunities with other filmmakers. Later, her career further impacted after her fallout with Varma.