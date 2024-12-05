This actress was once considered bigger than Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, and even scolded Shah Rukh Khan and Salman on the sets.

The 1990s saw a boom of new talents, and aspiring actors trying their luck in Bollywood. Among them was an actress who quickly achieved stardom and gave strong competition to Sridevi. She was considered bigger than Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor, and Manisha Koirala. Despite starring in multiple blockbusters, giving highest-grossing films, she had to quit India and return to her home after 24 years.

The 1990s bombshell who was considered bigger than Kajol, Karisma Kapoor was...

Mamta Kulkarni, the actress made her debut with Tiranga (1992). She starred in several superhits including Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), and Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995).

The controversial life of Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta's career was ruined after she was allegedly accused of as one of the suspects in a drug case. She also had a tussle with Rajkumar Santoshi after the release of 'China Gate' which led to a further deterioration in her career.

Mamta Kulkarni left India and went to Kenya

Mamta left India in 2000 and moved to Kenya. It was alleged that Kulkarni along with her partner Vicky Goswami and other co-accused attended a meeting in an international drug ring in Kenya in January 2016. In 2015, Mamta was named in connection with a drug trafficking case. Authorities alleged that she was involved in running a Rs 2000 crore drug cartel, alongside her husband Vicky Goswami.

Mamta returned to Mumbai after 24 years because...

On Wednesday, Mamta dropped a reel on her Instagram. Announcing her return to Mumbai after 24 years. Mamta returned to India after Bombay HC dropped FIR in the Rs 2000 crore drug case. She got a clean chit in the case. In the video, she said emotionally and recalled, "Hey guys this is Mamta Kulkarni, I just returned to India, Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I’m here,” she said.

“I’m really overwhelmed and emotional, I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport and I became extremely overwhelmed.”

