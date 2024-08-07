Meet 90s’ comedy king, who never became top hero, once tore his clothes in front of Madhuri Dixit; is now jobless

This actor who was the 90s' comedy king, is now hunting for jobs.

While heroes do rule our hearts, many times even side actors leave an impact on the film and are remembered for a long. One such actor who was a popular comedian in the 90s, could never become a top hero and is now jobless.

The actor we are talking about started his journey with television shows and later worked with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Madhuri Dixit and others. He impressed everyone with his comic roles. He is none other than Tiku Talsania.

Tiku Talsania made his acting debut with the show Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi in 1984, followed by hit TV serials in the 1990s like Ye Duniya Ghazab Ki, Zamana Badal Gaya, and Ek Se Badh Kar Ek. He made his Bollywood debut in 1986 with the movie Pyaar Ke Do Pal and then continued to play comic roles in movies such as Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka, Bol Radha Bol, Andaz Apna Apna, Hulchul and Mr. Bechara, Coolie No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Raja Hindustani among others,

With these hits alongside superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Aamir Khan, and others, he established himself as the comedy king in the 90s. During his shooting of the 1996 film Raja, after being upset with a scene. He revealed in an interview, "The scene where I have to say that I don't get angry, that scene made me upset." He added that the director made him do the scene 4-5 times. When the director asked him to do the full scene in one go, in the last take he tore his clothes so that he doesn't have to do that take again.

The actor who was once a star not only in Bollywood but also on television, is now sitting jobless. He revealed in a recent interview that he is giving auditions wherever necessary and said, "Gone are the times where there used to be formula films with cabaret dance, two love songs, and the comedian coming and doing his bit and going away. That all has changed now. It is become story-oriented. So unless and until you become a part of the story, or you get to play a character of a person whose story is knitted with the story, you don't get work. I am slightly jobless right now. I want to work, but the right kind of roles are not coming my way."

He further added that he is "seeking work regularly," and said, "I have an agent, a team looking out for scripts and plays. They let me know about it, and if I am required to go for an audition, go for an audition. Things have changed over a period of time, but one needs to be patient. Since covid, the working principle has been disrupted. Now people are becoming more sharper and progressive. It's become beautiful and I like the way we have to approach work now. I am waiting for people to call me. Also, I am sending out feelers that I am an actor looking for work. So, if there is a suitable role, then I'd love to do it."

