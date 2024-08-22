Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

7 longest living dog breeds

7 longest living dog breeds

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

This engineer-turned-actor who became a popular villain never became a top hero despite giving blockbusters

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 07:24 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…
Sharat Saxena
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

This actor, who became a popular villain in the 80s, gave several cult classics, was typecast for 30 years. He once even left Bollywood, but later gave Rs 900-crore blockbuster. The actor we are talking about is also an engineer and has given several hits and blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan among others. He is none other than Sharat Saxena. 

Sharat Saxena has acted in more than 250 Bollywood films. Saxena started his career in the early 1970s and has mainly played supporting roles. Sharat did his schooling at St. Joseph Convent School, Bhopal, and Christ Church Boys' Senior Secondary School, Jabalpur. After doing Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication from Jabalpur Engineering College, he wanted to become an actor. So, in 1972, he came to Mumbai. It was tough because of his build, but eventually, he got the role of a henchman. 

Sharat Saxena made his debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Benaam and after that, there was no looking back for him. He went on to give several hits and blockbusters including. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Duplicate, Soldier, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish, Ek Hi Raasta and more. He emerged as one of the popular villains of the 80s and 90s. 

However, despite giving hits, Sharat Saxena was not satisfied with his work and thus ventured into the south film industry. Talking about the same, the actor said, "I had started working in the South film industry because I was not getting any work in Bombay (now Mumbai). I used to only get fight scenes and I did not like my face. When I used to get ready in the morning, I used to curse myself looking at the mirror, because now I am going to get beaten up. We used to do the introduction scene of the heroes. I knew now the hero would come, beat me up declare himself a hero, and go ahead in the movie. That was my job for 25-30 years." 

The actor also revealed in an interview that he was ignored and typecast in the industry for 30 years and said, "Unfortunately, when I came to Mumbai, I was quite fit. My father used to be an athlete at Allahabad University. We got inspired by him and worked out. When Bombay’s producers or directors used to look at me, they never saw an actor but only a fighter or a junior artist. So for 30 years, I only did the action. When it came to acting, I was given dialogues such as ‘Yes boss, no boss, very sorry boss, maaf kar dijiye boss (please forgive me, boss)."

He gave several hits with Salman Khan and one of the blockbusters was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which collected Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. However, despite giving blockbusters and cult classics like Mr India, Agneepath, and more, Sharat Saxena couldn't be the top hero. However, now he never fails to impress everyone with his fitness at the age of 74. He often shares videos of his intense workout on Instagram and inspires his fans. He will next be seen in Son of Sardaar 2. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement