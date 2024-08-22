Meet 80s’ popular villain, who was typecast for 30 years, gave cult classics; still never became top hero, is now…

This engineer-turned-actor who became a popular villain never became a top hero despite giving blockbusters

This actor, who became a popular villain in the 80s, gave several cult classics, was typecast for 30 years. He once even left Bollywood, but later gave Rs 900-crore blockbuster. The actor we are talking about is also an engineer and has given several hits and blockbusters with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan among others. He is none other than Sharat Saxena.

Sharat Saxena has acted in more than 250 Bollywood films. Saxena started his career in the early 1970s and has mainly played supporting roles. Sharat did his schooling at St. Joseph Convent School, Bhopal, and Christ Church Boys' Senior Secondary School, Jabalpur. After doing Engineering in Electronics & Telecommunication from Jabalpur Engineering College, he wanted to become an actor. So, in 1972, he came to Mumbai. It was tough because of his build, but eventually, he got the role of a henchman.

Sharat Saxena made his debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Benaam and after that, there was no looking back for him. He went on to give several hits and blockbusters including. India, Tridev, Ghayal, Khiladi, Ghulam, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Duplicate, Soldier, Baghban, Fanaa, Krrish, Ek Hi Raasta and more. He emerged as one of the popular villains of the 80s and 90s.

However, despite giving hits, Sharat Saxena was not satisfied with his work and thus ventured into the south film industry. Talking about the same, the actor said, "I had started working in the South film industry because I was not getting any work in Bombay (now Mumbai). I used to only get fight scenes and I did not like my face. When I used to get ready in the morning, I used to curse myself looking at the mirror, because now I am going to get beaten up. We used to do the introduction scene of the heroes. I knew now the hero would come, beat me up declare himself a hero, and go ahead in the movie. That was my job for 25-30 years."

The actor also revealed in an interview that he was ignored and typecast in the industry for 30 years and said, "Unfortunately, when I came to Mumbai, I was quite fit. My father used to be an athlete at Allahabad University. We got inspired by him and worked out. When Bombay’s producers or directors used to look at me, they never saw an actor but only a fighter or a junior artist. So for 30 years, I only did the action. When it came to acting, I was given dialogues such as ‘Yes boss, no boss, very sorry boss, maaf kar dijiye boss (please forgive me, boss)."

He gave several hits with Salman Khan and one of the blockbusters was Bajrangi Bhaijaan which collected Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. However, despite giving blockbusters and cult classics like Mr India, Agneepath, and more, Sharat Saxena couldn't be the top hero. However, now he never fails to impress everyone with his fitness at the age of 74. He often shares videos of his intense workout on Instagram and inspires his fans. He will next be seen in Son of Sardaar 2.