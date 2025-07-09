Meet 77 year old actress who played 2 roles with same actor, became his lover and mother; was married twice, her name is..., actor is...

Rakhee's most iconic pairing, in her long and illustrious career of 40 years, was with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Rakhee and Amitabh Bachchan starred in several iconic films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, and Bemisal, where Rakhee played his romantic interest.

Kajol's latest film, Maa, is being appreciated by the audiences for its strong maternal character, and it has also brought to the fore other iconic actresses who have played powerful motherly roles in films. One among them is a Bollywood actress who has always surprised audiences with her acting prowess. We are talking about none other than Rakhee, who is not only remembered for portraying a mother's role on screen, but also playing the leading heroine opposite superstars of her time.

Did Rakhee start her acting career in Bollywood?

Rakhee began her acting career in 1967 with the Bengali film Badhu Bharan. She then made her Bollywood debut opposite Dharmendra in Jeevan Mrityu, which turned her career around for the better. Rakhee, in the initial phase of her career, played the glamorous leads to some of the biggest superstars. Raakhee's last Bollywood film was Dil Ka Rishta, which was released in 2003.

Which actress played both Amitabh Bachchan's lover and mother's roles in films?

Rakhee's most iconic pairing, in her long and illustrious career of 40 years, was with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Rakhee and Amitabh Bachchan starred in several iconic films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, and Bemisal, where Rakhee played his romantic interest. However, it was also Rakhee who played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's mother in the 1982 film, Shakti, despite being 5 years younger than him in real life.

Is Rakhee single and divorced at 77 years of age?

Rakhee Gulzar also enjoyed an eventful personal life. The actress was married twice, a fact many are unaware of. Rakhee had an arranged marriage to Bengali journalist/film director Ajay Biswas in 1963 when she was just a teenager. The marriage ended in 1965. She then fell in love with lyricist Gulzar; however, Rakhee and Gulzar separated when their daughter, Meghna Gulzar, was only one year old. The couple never got divorced.

Rakhee now lives a life of anonymity at her Panvel farmhouse. According to The Quint, her farmhouse is named Roots, where she has kept 9 dogs, 32 cows, and many kinds of birds and snakes. She now spends her time tending to her animals, growing vegetables, and reading books.

READ | Meet actress, sister-in-law of superstar, who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, quit acting at peak of career, became hairdresser, then...