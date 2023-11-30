Meet 5 times National Awardee actress, has worked in over 110 films, set to make Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi

This actress, who won 5 national awards, has worked in over 110 films, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film Kadak Singh. Recently the makers released an intriguing trailer of the film and left fans excited. The movie also features a 5 times National Award-winning actress who has worked in over 110 films and is now all set to make her Bollywood debut.

The actress who is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Pankaj Tripathi has worked in over 110 films. She is a Bangladeshi actress who has worked in several Indian Bengali films and will now star in her first Hindi film, Kadak Singh. She is none other than Jaya Ahsan. Born in Dhaka, Bangladesh, the actress is a trained classical singer with a diploma in Rabindra Sangeet.

Jaya started her career as a model and then ventured into acting with her first television show titled, Panchomi, written by Shahidul Haque Khan. The actress worked in several TV soaps and made her mark with her performances. Some of her TV shows include Labonyo Probha, Shonkhobash, Hatkura, and Choita Pago among others. The actress then ventured into films and impressed the audience with her performances.

The actress won her first National Award for Best Actress for her first movie as a lead actress, Guerrilla. She won her second National Award for Best Actress for her second film, Chorabali (2012), which was an action thriller directed by Redoan Rony. Some of her other movies for which she won the National Award include Zero Degree, Debi, and Beauty Circus. Not only this, she has also worked in an Iranian film titled Fereshta which was screened at IFFI 2023.

The actress is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Pankaj Tripathi in the film Kadak Singh. It is her first Hindi film, and talking about the same, the actress said, "It was a special moment – a day I cannot ever forget. My work has won me over 32 awards over the years, but the IFFI experience was a significant milestone. I feel that I am blessed to embark on this new journey and am in a very happy space at the moment. This is my first Hindi language film and as they say ‘the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step’. Kadak Singh is my first step. This feeling is truly unique and is pure joy."

She added, "I met and interacted with a lot of people and watched all my films - I also wanted to watch some other movies that were screened but our schedule did not allow us the same. I feel extremely happy as an actor. The work of an artiste is to act. When our work goes beyond the boundaries of the country and enters the international arena, it feels even better."

Kadak Singh is a thriller, helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Jaya Ahsan, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi, and Dilip Shankar in key roles and is scheduled to release on December 8 on ZEE5.