Several big Indian stars represented the country at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. But the newcomer Nitanshi Goel made it to the EMV list of top influencers at Cannes, after Alia Bhatt. In this ranking, Nitanshi has surpassed the popularity of Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Indian actor Nitanshi Goel made a strong impression at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The 17-year-old became the youngest Indian to walk the red carpet for the L'Oréal Paris campaign and stood out among many international celebrities. Alongside Alia Bhatt, Nitanshi was one of the most talked-about Indian figures at the event, even gaining more visibility than well-known names like Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

The Cannes Film Festival is known for its global reach and high-profile guest list, making it an important platform for public appearances. Nitanshi appeared in outfits that matched the event's grand atmosphere and carried herself with confidence on the red carpet, gaining attention from both fashion watchers and the media.

According to a report by influencer marketing platform Lefty, Nitanshi ranked #4 globally in the Earned Media Value (EMV) Top Voices list, collecting $5.42 million worth of unpaid media coverage.

What is EMV?

EMV measures the value of mentions and engagement a public figure or brand receives online, excluding paid promotions. This report also placed Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani at the top during their Met Gala appearances in earlier years.

With her Cannes debut, Nitanshi became the youngest Indian ever to enter this list, joining a group of highly influential public figures. Her appearance led to a lot of conversation online, especially around her red carpet looks and overall presence at the event.

When Nitanshi Goel beat the biggest Bollywood actresses

Laapataa Ladies' Phool Kumari (Nitanshi) left the masses and critics in awe of her performance in Kiran Rao's directorial. At IIFA FIlm Awards 2025, Nitanshi won Best Actor in Leading Role (female), beating Alia Bhatt (nominated for Jigra), Katrina Kaif (nominated for Merry Christmas), Yami Gautam (nominated for Article 370), and Shraddha Kapoor (nominated for Stree 2). Nitanshi was shocked when she was announced as the winner. At the stage, Nitanshi admitted that she was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but she didn't expected to win. Goel said that the other nominees were 'incredible', and she's a huge fan of all of them. "I'm truly overwhelmed by the love I've received," Nitanshi concluded.