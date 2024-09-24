Twitter
Meet 17-year-old actress who made her debut with Aamir Khan film, was studying in 9th grade while filming...

This 17-year-old actress missed her Class 11 exams for the promotions of the film, which has been produced by Aamir Khan.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet 17-year-old actress who made her debut with Aamir Khan film, was studying in 9th grade while filming...
Actress who debuted with Aamir Khan film
From Alia Bhatt making her debut in Karan Johar-directed Student of the Year when she was 19 to Zaira Wasim making her debut at the age of 16 in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal and even winning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same, there have been many actresses who have started their acting journeys in the Hindi film industry as a teenager.

Nitanshi Goel is another name in this list as she made her debut as the leading actress in the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies, which is produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Kiran Rao. Born on June 12, 2007 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 17-year-old Nitanshi earned a lot of love and critical acclaim from audiences and critics for her impressive performance as Phool Kumari in the movie.

After its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, Laapataa Ladies had its theatrical release in India on March 1, 2024. In an interview earlier this year, Nitanshi shared that she was shooting the film when she was in her 9th standard and missed her Class 11 exams to promote the film.

Talking to the famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress said, "I have gotten very supportive friends and teachers. Because my promotions were going on, so I could not take my final exams. I took them later for 11th standard. During the exam, a teacher came to me and said, 'You've done such good work!'. The invigilator, who was there, said, 'Listen, let her complete her exam then we all will get a chance to talk to her, click selfies with her and tell her how good she was.' They all somewhere have rooted for me. I couldn’t tell them what exactly was the film I was doing earlier, but now that they’ve watched it. I hope they're proud of me. I’m now in class 12, studying commerce, and I’ll of course give the board exams, which will be next year."

The Aamir Khan productions Laapataa Ladies has now been selected as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2025. The light-hearted satire on patriarchy also features Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the leading roles.

