Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, shares dreamy wedding photos: 'Har janam tere sath'

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra is now married to the businessman Rakshit Kejriwal. Check out their beautiful wedding photos.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 07:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meera Chopra ties the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal/Instagram
Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's cousin and actress, tied the knot with business Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 12. She shared the dreamy wedding photos on her Instagram after the wedding festivities. Meera wore a red bridal lehenga and Rakshit wore a white sherwani for their special day.

Sharing the pictures, Meera wrote, "Forever now in happiness, fights, laughter, tears and lifetime of memories (two red heart emojis) Har Janam Tere Sath", and added the hashtag #MeRa. Her beautiful and mesmering photos went viral on social media as soon as she uploaded them.

Several of her colleagues wished the newlyweds in the comments section. Holiday and Race 3-fame actor Freddy Daruwala wrote, "Huge congratulations to you guys". Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress and her Safed co-star Barkha Sengupta wrote, "Congratulations girl...Wishing both of u love and happiness." Her Instagram followers also cogratulated the couple.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Meera Chopra (@meerachopra)

Meera and Rakshit's pre-wedding festivities had kicked off on Monday, March 11, with the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Multiple celebs including Gaurav Chopra, Arjan Bajwa, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Anand Pandit amongst others attended the sangeet night. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra was also present.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meera has appeared in multiple films such as Anbe Aaruyire, Bangaram, Gangs of Ghosts, Section 375, Vaana, Arjun, 1920 London, and Safed amongst others, across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. She has also been seen in the web series The Tattoo Murders and Hiccups and Hookups.

