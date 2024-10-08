This actress was kidnapped, beheaded by co-star and his girlfriend, her head was thrown from bus; then...

Today, we will discuss a tragic incident involving an actress who lost her life in a horrifying case of kidnapping and murder.

It's often advised not to discuss family and wealth openly, as you can't be sure of others' intentions. Sharing such personal information can lead to unwanted attention or even danger. It's wise to keep certain details private to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Meenakshi Thapar, also known as Meenakshi Thapa, was an Indian actress born on October 4, 1984, in Dehradun. She made her acting debut in the 2011 horror film 404 and was recognised for her contributions to Hindi-language cinema until her tragic death on April 19, 2012.

In April 2012, while working on the film Heroine, actress Meenakshi Thapar was kidnapped by Amit Jaiswal, a minor actor, and his girlfriend, Preeti Surin. They overheard her talking about her family's wealth and demanded a ransom of ₹1.5 million. They also threatened her mother, saying that if the ransom wasn't paid, Meenakshi would be forced into pornography.

They strangled her and decapitated her in a hotel in Gorakhpur and left her torso was in a water tank and her head was thrown out of a bus on the way to Mumbai. The police caught the criminals after finding the SIM card from Meenakshi's phone. They admitted to their crime during questioning and revealed what happened.

On May 9, 2018, a sessions court in South Mumbai convicted two junior artists, Amit Jaiswal and his girlfriend Preeti Surin, for the 2012 kidnapping and murder of Meenakshi Thapar. Additional Sessions Judge S. G. Shette found them guilty of murder and kidnapping for ransom, sentencing them to life imprisonment.

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam described the case as "the rarest of rare cases" during sentencing arguments and requested the death penalty for both, highlighting the severity of their crimes.

This shocking incident showed the dangers young actors can face in the film industry.

