This actress was kidnapped, beheaded by co-star and his girlfriend, her head was thrown from bus; then...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

Meet Mehraj Malik, AAP leader who won J-K's Doda Assembly seat by defeating BJP's Gajay Singh Rana, he is known for...

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

Shocking! Brother-sister marry each other in UP's Hathras due to...

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 most educated TV stars Indian

10 most educated TV stars Indian

5 crazy shows on India YouTube

5 crazy shows on India YouTube

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौ�करी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

1993's biggest hit film starred Bigg Boss 18 contestant, ran in theatres for 12 weeks, made for Rs 6 crore, earned Rs..

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

Bigg Boss 18's Shilpa Shirodkar doesn't want to talk about sister Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu; here’s why

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

This actress made superhit debut, locked herself in room after film with Salman Khan was shelved, now charges Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress was kidnapped, beheaded by co-star and his girlfriend, her head was thrown from bus; then...

Today, we will discuss a tragic incident involving an actress who lost her life in a horrifying case of kidnapping and murder.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress was kidnapped, beheaded by co-star and his girlfriend, her head was thrown from bus; then...
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's often advised not to discuss family and wealth openly, as you can't be sure of others' intentions. Sharing such personal information can lead to unwanted attention or even danger. It's wise to keep certain details private to protect yourself and your loved ones. 

Today, we will discuss a tragic incident involving an actress who lost her life in a horrifying case of kidnapping and murder.

Meenakshi Thapar, also known as Meenakshi Thapa, was an Indian actress born on October 4, 1984, in Dehradun. She made her acting debut in the 2011 horror film 404 and was recognised for her contributions to Hindi-language cinema until her tragic death on April 19, 2012.

In April 2012, while working on the film Heroine, actress Meenakshi Thapar was kidnapped by Amit Jaiswal, a minor actor, and his girlfriend, Preeti Surin. They overheard her talking about her family's wealth and demanded a ransom of ₹1.5 million. They also threatened her mother, saying that if the ransom wasn't paid, Meenakshi would be forced into pornography.

They strangled her and decapitated her in a hotel in Gorakhpur and left her torso was in a water tank and her head was thrown out of a bus on the way to Mumbai.  The police caught the criminals after finding the SIM card from Meenakshi's phone. They admitted to their crime during questioning and revealed what happened.

On May 9, 2018, a sessions court in South Mumbai convicted two junior artists, Amit Jaiswal and his girlfriend Preeti Surin, for the 2012 kidnapping and murder of Meenakshi Thapar. Additional Sessions Judge S. G. Shette found them guilty of murder and kidnapping for ransom, sentencing them to life imprisonment. 

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam described the case as "the rarest of rare cases" during sentencing arguments and requested the death penalty for both, highlighting the severity of their crimes.

This shocking incident showed the dangers young actors can face in the film industry.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shehzada Dhami, TV star who was insulted on set, thrown out of hit show due to...

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...

Devara box office collection day 10: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film surpasses Fighter, HanuMan, collects Rs...

Ahead of J-K election results, L-G’s power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row: Here's all you need to know

Ahead of J-K election results, L-G’s power to nominate 5 MLAs sparks massive row: Here's all you need to know

'It will be bigger than...': AB de Villiers on Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to RCB

'It will be bigger than...': AB de Villiers on Rohit Sharma moving from Mumbai Indians to RCB

Maldives President Muizzu's diplomatic U-turn, appeals Indian tourists to...

Maldives President Muizzu's diplomatic U-turn, appeals Indian tourists to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement