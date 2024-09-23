First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Today, Bollywood stars often wear bikinis, but there was a time when even sleeveless dresses were considered wrong. In the 1930s, one Bollywood star broke this stereotype and became the first Indian to wear a bikini on-screen.

She is Meenakshi Shirodkar, born Ratan Pednekar, was an Indian actress known for her work in Marathi films, theatre, and television. She debuted in 1938 and acted until the early 1970s. Her appearance in a swimsuit in the film Brahmachari (1938) shocked traditional audiences. She was the paternal grandmother of Bollywood actresses Namrata and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Let's take a look at her life:

Shirodkar was born Ratan Pednekar on 11 October 1916 in a Maharashtrian family. She began learning Indian classical music at a young age.

In 1936, she married Dr. Shirodkar and had a son. He later married Marathi actress Gangu Bai, and they became the parents of actresses Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar. Namrata won Miss India in 1993 and is married to Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, with whom she has two children.

Professional life:

In 1935, Shirodkar began working in radio dramas at All India Radio. After marrying in 1936, she received a film offer from Pandurang Naik of Hans Pictures. Encouraged by her husband, she accepted.

She made her film debut in the 1938 Marathi film Brahmachari alongside Master Vinayak. The writer changed her name from Ratan to Meenaxi, highlighting her big eyes. Shirodkar gained fame for her bold swimsuit performance in the hit song Yamuna Jali Khelu Khel, which shocked traditional audiences. She starred in several other films with Vinayak, such as Brandichi Batli and Amrut.

After 1950, she shifted to minor roles and joined Marathi theatre, performing in twelve musical plays until 1975.

Shirodkar passed away on 4 June 1997 at the age of 80 in Mumbai.