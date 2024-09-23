Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

‘Aise mardo ko…’: Sana Khan slams husbands who ‘allow’ their wives to wear skimpy clothes

Storing, watching child pornography crime under POCSO Act: SC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Not Sharmila Tagore or Zeenat Aman, this Bollywood actress was the first one to wear a bikini on-screen.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Today, Bollywood stars often wear bikinis, but there was a time when even sleeveless dresses were considered wrong. In the 1930s, one Bollywood star broke this stereotype and became the first Indian to wear a bikini on-screen.

She is Meenakshi Shirodkar, born Ratan Pednekar, was an Indian actress known for her work in Marathi films, theatre, and television. She debuted in 1938 and acted until the early 1970s. Her appearance in a swimsuit in the film Brahmachari (1938) shocked traditional audiences. She was the paternal grandmother of Bollywood actresses Namrata and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Let's take a look at her life:

Shirodkar was born Ratan Pednekar on 11 October 1916 in a Maharashtrian family. She began learning Indian classical music at a young age.

In 1936, she married Dr. Shirodkar and had a son. He later married Marathi actress Gangu Bai, and they became the parents of actresses Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar. Namrata won Miss India in 1993 and is married to Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, with whom she has two children.

Professional life:

In 1935, Shirodkar began working in radio dramas at All India Radio. After marrying in 1936, she received a film offer from Pandurang Naik of Hans Pictures. Encouraged by her husband, she accepted.

She made her film debut in the 1938 Marathi film Brahmachari alongside Master Vinayak. The writer changed her name from Ratan to Meenaxi, highlighting her big eyes. Shirodkar gained fame for her bold swimsuit performance in the hit song Yamuna Jali Khelu Khel, which shocked traditional audiences. She starred in several other films with Vinayak, such as Brandichi Batli and Amrut.

After 1950, she shifted to minor roles and joined Marathi theatre, performing in twelve musical plays until 1975.

Shirodkar passed away on 4 June 1997 at the age of 80 in Mumbai.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

These four childhood friends started business now worth Rs 84 lakh with only…

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

Air India refund fare to Indian-American CEO whose 'worst first-class cabin' video went viral

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement