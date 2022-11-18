Search icon
Meenakshi Sheshadri apologises to Neetu Kapoor, know why

In a recent interview, Meenakshi Sheshadri discussed Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 08:25 AM IST

File photo

In a recent interview, Meenakshi Sheshadri discussed Rishi Kapoor, one of her favourite co-stars. She admitted that she has not spoken to or interacted with the late actor's wife Neetu Kapoor since his passing in 2020. Meenakshi, who hopes to return to Bollywood, also conveyed her apologies to Neetu and promised to meet the seasoned actor soon. 

In an interview with Times of India, Meenakshi said, “I have yet to meet Neetu ji personally and talk to her (after Rishi's death). I should have done it by now, but still haven't. I apologise to her about the same. I will meet her.” 

Meenakshi paid a social media homage to Rishi after he passed away two years ago. She had retired from acting following her marriage and went to the US, where she now resides with her husband and children. 

Meenakshi had said according to Hindustan Times, “It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself… I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star; a great co-star brought the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.” 

Also read: Former actress Meenakshi Sheshadri stuns fans with her uber-cool look in latest pics

For the unversed, Meenakshi and Rishi collaborated on a number of films, including Bade Ghar Ki Beti, Ghar Parivar, and Gharana, including the critically acclaimed 1993 film Damini. They also got along well since Meenakshi always ran across Rishi Kapoor when she travelled to India. 

