Meenakshi Seshadri may have worked in Bollywood for a short time, but she made a big impact. Even though it’s been almost 30 years since her last film, fans still remember her fondly. She started her career in 1983 with Painter Babu and became famous with Hero, which made her one of the top actresses of that time.

Her last film was the action movie Ghatak: Lethal (1996), where she acted with Sunny Deol, leaving a lasting impression. The actress once talked about working with her regular co-stars like Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol. In an old interview with Lehren Retro, she said she worked with Anil Kapoor the most.

She also talked about his famous kissing scene in Vijay (1988). She explained that the scene worked well because both director Yash Chopra and Anil Kapoor were very professional and relaxed. She felt confident that they would make the scene look good and not awkward.

She said, "I could do it (only) because of Yashji and Anil. They were both very professional, laid back and relaxed. And, I kind of knew that on screen it was going to look well-managed and not perverted, weird or sleazy."

While talking about kissing scene with Sunny Deol, the actress stated that the kissing scene in Dacait (1987) was removed by the censor board and didn't appear in the final version of the film. She said, "The same happened with Sunny… We had a kissing scene in Dacait, but the censors (Censor Board aka Central Board of Film Certification – CBFC) cut it. So, the audience never got to know (that there was supposed to be such a scene). I think, my major successes are with Sunny. Even today, my fans keep requesting me to do a film with Sunny."

Meenakshi Seshadri’s final film appearance was in Ghatak: Lethal, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, where she starred alongside Sunny Deol. Besides Dacait and Ghatak, she also worked with Sunny in films like Inteqam, Joshilaay, Ghayal, Kshatriya, and Damini. After her time in Bollywood, she married Harish Mysore, a US-based businessman, in 1995, at the peak of her career.

Meenakshi Seshadri began her Hindi film career in the 1980s and worked alongside iconic stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha. She was part of some of the biggest and most loved films of the 80s and 90s. With her incredible acting talent and stunning looks, she gained a huge fan following and became one of the most popular actresses of her time.