Meenakshi Seshadri recalls sharing 'dirty jokes' with Vinod Khanna: 'During lunchtime, we would...'

Meenakshi Seshadri recalled working with the late actor Vinod Khanna and said she had a great equation with him.

Veteran star Meenakshi Seshadri, who started her career in Hindi films in the 1980s, gave superhit films with big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha.

Her chemistry with Vinod Khanna in movies such as Satyamev Jayate, Jurm, Police, Mujrim, Kshatriya, and Humshakal, was loved by everyone. However, she decided to quit the industry in 1996 to focus on her personal life. She moved to the USA, but now she back and is ready to act in films.

Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Seshadri in this film scene. Can u guess this movie?@MinaxhiSeshadri @R_Khanna pic.twitter.com/AV4mx1oFun — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) August 1, 2018

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Meenakshi recalled working with late actor Vinod Khanna and said, “Vinod Khanna and I had a great equation. My dad loved visiting the sets when I was shooting with him. During lunchtime, we used to trade dirty jokes.”

She added, “Vinod Khanna was a chill guy. He was at the top of his career. He used to go to the ashram and would come back and shoot." Earlier in an interview with Filmfare, she said, “He’d listen to Osho Rajneesh’s tapes those days. He’d encourage me to listen to them, but never forced me. Later, he married Kavita Daftary. I attended some of their parties, something rare for me as I never socialised.”

Meenakshi further mentioned, “I’m not claiming that Vinodji was a great friend. But he was a gracious and inclusive person. On a lighter note, Vinodji brought out something in the Seshadris. My dad loved attending my shoots when I was filming with Vinodji. We three would share naughty jokes. Others would wonder what we were laughing at. I shared a fun relationship with my father where we shared jokes, played word games, etc. With Vinodji, it was an extension of that. I wasn’t comfortable with anyone else showing this side of my personality,” she added.

Meenakshi Seshadri worked in the film industry for around 13 years, after this she took a break in 1996. Then she appeared briefly in Swami Vivekananda in 1998 and later in Ghayal: Once Again in 2016.

Now, after nearly 27 years, she’s excited about making a comeback. In an interview with ETimes, she shared her curiosity about the new roles she might be offered.

