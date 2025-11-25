FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar

Meenakshi Seshadri, who was cast opposite Sunny Deol in Dharmendra-produced Ghayal, remembered the He-Man of Bollywood.

Simran Singh

Nov 25, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Meenakshi Seshadri is 'grateful' to Dharmendra for giving her blockbuster Ghayal, pays emotional condolence to late superstar
Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, with Dharmendra at Ghayal success party
Actress Meenakshi Seshadri expressed heartfelt gratitude as she remembered being cast in Dharmendra’s iconic production Ghayal. Paying tribute to the legendary actor, she recalled how the film became a turning point in her career and said she remains thankful for the trust he placed in her. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meenakshi posted a throwback image of the ‘Sholay’ actor and wrote, “Dharmendra ji at 89 passed away, and last rites are also over in a private ceremony. A He-Man, an Extraordinary human. I cherish the opportunities I had to co-star with such a legend. I’m grateful for being cast in his home production “Ghayal” My condolences to all his family. May he rest in peace.”

Ghayal, the 1990 action drama written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, was produced by Dharmendra. The film starred Sunny Deol and Meenakshi, along with Raj Babbar, Moushumi Chatterjee, Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shafi Inamdar, Annu Kapoor, Sudesh Berry, and Sharat Saxena. The film grossed Rs. 20 crore and was a blockbuster hit at box office.

Meenakshi Seshadri and Dharmendra have shared the screen in several Bollywood films over the years, including “Main Balwaan” and “Pyar Ka Karz.” Dharmendra passed away on November 24. Earlier this month, he was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathlessness. Following treatment, he returned home on November 12 to continue his recovery.

In terms of work, the veteran actor was last seen in the 2024 film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The legendary star will make a posthumous appearance in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama “Ikkis,” which also features Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The film is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra.

Celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic, charismatic, and commercially successful actors, Dharmendra enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades and appeared in over 300 films.

