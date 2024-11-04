The director Rahul Rawal made Meenakshi Seshadri cry and refused to pay her for the film Dacait.

Before starring alongside Sunny Deol in hits such as Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak; Meenakshi Seshadri was first paired opposite Dharmendra's son in the 1987 film Dacait. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on how the film's director Rahul Rawal made her cry and refused to pay her for the movie.

Talking to Friday Talkies, Meenakshi said in Hindi, "Rahul Rawail ji came to meet me. I thought I would work with the director who has made films like Betaab, Arjun, and Love Story. He told me clearly that Sunny will have the main role in Dacait and his family will have more importance in the film but the 5-6 scenes and 2-3 songs that you will feature in will be very good and they will have strong content and I believe in presenting my heroines very beautifully. I told him that he did not need to convince me anymore."

"He did make me cry though during the signing. He clearly refused to give me my price. He said, ‘I won’t give you the price. You are working with me...that itself is your price. Whatever I will give, take it happily.’ But I was such a fan of his that I smiled while crying and agreed to do it. I was young and wanted to earn well", she further added.

Meenakshi Seshadri has given brilliant performances in Hero opposite Jackie Shroff, Shahenshah opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Meri Jung opposit Anil Kapoor. She left acting and settled in United States of America after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995.

