Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K, set for world premiere at London Film Festival

The gala screening of the restored 4K version of Pakeezah at the BFI IMAX will be presented by the Film Heritage Foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur alongside Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar and Rukhsaar and grandson Bilal Amrohi.

In a landmark moment for the preservation of India's cinematic legacy, Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari's 1972 classic Pakeezah is set to return to the global spotlight. The Film Heritage Foundation's painstaking 4K restoration will have its world premiere at France's prestigious Festival Lumière in Lyon, followed by a gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival.

The restoration, undertaken by the not-for-profit Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) in collaboration with the Amrohi family, marks another milestone in the foundation's remarkable run on the international festival circuit. Over the past 12 months, FHF has achieved the rare feat of presenting a restored Indian classic at every major global film festival, including Berlin with In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Cannes with Amma Ariyan, and Venice with English, August.

The Pakeezah world premiere in Lyon, the historic birthplace of cinema, will be led by Cannes and Lumière chief Thierry Frémaux. The restored classic will then travel to London for a gala screening at BFI IMAX, presented by FHF director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur alongside Kamal Amrohi's children, Tajdar and Rukhsaar, and grandson Bilal Amrohi.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation states, "Restoring Pakeezah has been a long-held dream and I am so grateful to Bilal Amrohi for being the moving spirit and encouraging the family to support the restoration and bring the film back to life. The restoration of Pakeezah took two years. It has been one of the most exciting yet one of the most challenging restorations I have worked on. During our research we discovered original film stills which helped a great deal and I also consulted Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi who had visited the sets and had vivid memories from the making of the film. I couldn't have asked for a better showcase for the restored Pakeezah than the Festival Lumiere in Lyon, the birthplace of cinema followed by a gala screening at the London Film Festival."



Tajdar Amrohi, son of Kamal Amrohi, states, "I was at the grand premiere of Pakeezah in 1972 with my father and chhoti Ammi (Meena Kumari) and the film cans arrived at Maratha Mandir in a palanquin. I never imagined that I would be presenting the restored film with my family at the gala premiere in London fifty-four years later. I would like to thank Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Film Heritage Foundation for restoring the film with so much passion and meticulous care and for bringing my father and his greatest work back to life so that new generations will see the unforgettable Meena Kumari and enjoy the beauty of the film."



Rukhsaar Amrohi, daughter of Kamal Amrohi, states, "Pakeezah was my father’s obsession, his dream, his oxygen that gave meaning to his life. No one else could have played the role of Pakeezah, but chhoti Ammi (Meena Kumari). She was Pakeezah. My father nurtured the film for over fifteen years like a child till it was fully matured and ready to be presented to the world. I would like to thank Shivendra Singh Dungarpur for taking the initiative to restore Pakeezah with so much love and care. I only wish my father were alive to see his creation restored and reborn for the world to see fifty-four years after it was released."

Described by late film critic Derek Malcolm as one of the most extraordinary musical melodramas ever made, Pakeezah has a legendary history of its own. Its troubled, decades-long production, marked by delays, heartbreak and upheaval, echoes the intense drama and emotional turbulence that define the film itself.

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