Meena Kumari's Pakeezah 4K restoration sells out in a single day at London Film Festival

Meena Kumari's Pakeezah, restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation, made its UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival on October 18, 2026. Kamal Amrohi's family attended the event, where director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the filmmaker's children celebrated the two-year restoration.

Film Heritage Foundation’s 4K restoration of Kamal Amrohi’s 1972 classic Pakeezah, starring Meena Kumari, made its UK debut at the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday, October 18, 2026. The film was screened as the festival’s closing gala at BFI IMAX, the UK’s largest cinema screen. Reflecting the anticipation surrounding the screening, tickets sold out within a day of bookings opening. Fourteen members of the Amrohi family travelled from India to attend the screening, including Tajdar Amrohi and Rukhsaar Amrohi, the filmmaker’s son and daughter, and his grandson Bilal Amrohi, who worked closely with the Film Heritage Foundation on the restoration.

The evening began with an introduction by Film Heritage Foundation director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur alongside Tajdar and Rukhsaar Amrohi. The conversation was moderated by Arike Oke, executive director of knowledge and collections at the British Film Institute (BFI). Recalling his childhood memories of watching Pakeezah with his grandmother, Dungarpur said, "I first watched this film when I was three years old with my grandmother in the cinema. This film is incredibly close to my heart and will always be intertwined with my memories of her. It has been my dream to restore Pakeezah ever since I established the Film Heritage Foundation in 2014."

He added that the absence of the original camera negative and the poor condition of the surviving material made the restoration particularly challenging. "Because we did not have the original camera negative and the surviving material was in exceptionally poor condition, seeing it back on the big screen today feels like a miracle. We spent two years painstakingly working on this restoration. The audio element proved to be a significant challenge, but I was determined to do justice to Kamal Amrohi’s magnificent vision. I am profoundly grateful to the BFI for providing such a prestigious global platform to showcase this labour of love," he said.

Tajdar Amrohi delivered an emotional tribute to Dungarpur and the restoration team, drawing a parallel between the film’s damaged negative and his late stepmother, Meena Kumari, who played the lead in the film. "My Choti Ammi, Meena Kumari, was in a coma before she passed away. In many ways, the negative of Pakeezah was also in a coma and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur has brought it back to life. I am deeply emotional today. I arrived with so many things I intended to say, but standing before this beautiful audience, the words have left me. I simply want to breathe this moment in and restore all of you in my heart forever," he said.

Rukhsaar Amrohi also paid tribute to her father’s cinematic legacy, saying, "When he made Pakeezah, my father created an absolute wonder true to his name, Kamal. It is a work for which he deserves to be eternally remembered and honored. I want to thank Shivendra Singh Dungarpur for the sheer dedication that made it possible for us to stand before you today. I am entirely overwhelmed."

The UK premiere marked another milestone for the Film Heritage Foundation, which has presented major restorations at several leading international film festivals this year. Its lineup included Pradip Krishen and Arundhati Roy's In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989) at the Berlin International Film Festival, John Abraham's Amma Ariyan (1986) at Cannes and Dev Benegal's English, August (1994) at the Venice International Film Festival.

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