Mean and Lean! Sushmita Sen shares a sexy photo with beau Rohman Shawl flexing their biceps

Sushmita Sen has been in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl for almost a year. The couple has been setting relationship goals by sharing photos with each other with cute captions which are truly unmissable. Recently, Sush shared a photo posing with a cute baby and captioned it as, "Children have a way with me...I belong!!! We flew together...literally!!! Introducing my little #newfriend #kiara #precious #munchkin #happiness #children #love @deeptii.p I love you guys!!!". Rohman commented on her post by writing, "My BABY with a baby"

There were reports making the rounds that the two have broken up but going by their PDA, it's nothing but a mere rumour. A while back, Sushmita posted a photo posing with Rohman flexing their biceps. She wrote, "He’s lean...she’s mean I love you @rohmanshawl #backtobasics #gym #home #dubai #wegotthis I love you guys!!!" Rohman commented sweetly by writing, "And she is #mine @sushmitasen47"

Check it out below:

Earlier, while talking to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita shared her love story with Rohman stating, "It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

She went on to say, "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone."