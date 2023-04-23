MC Stan trolled for wearing torn jeans at Arpita Khan's Eid bash, netizens say 'kahan Sidharth Shukla kahan yeh'

MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan gained nationwide popularity after winning Bigg Boss 16. Stan continued to maintain the same lifestyle and attitude even after winning the Salman Khan-hosted show. On Saturday, MC Stan attended Aayush Sharma-Arpita Khan's Eid bash. Stan aka Altaf Tadavi was among the celeb in the star-studded bash. Other guests who attended the bash were Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan.

MC Stan arrived at the bash wearing a shirt, torn jeans, a black cap and white shoes. As soon as Stan walked the red carpet, several media photographers welcomed him and asked him to pose for them. Stan acknowledged their requests and made his signature pose before going inside the venue. Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram and within 14 hours of upload, the video got over 75K likes.

Here's the video

The video shared by Viral Bhayani earned mixed reactions from netizens. While the rapper's fans appriciated his look and attitude, another section of netizens found him a misfit and mocked his dressing sense and his attitude. A user wrote, "Aisa lag raha hai bamboo pe koi ne kapde sukhaya hai (looks like someone has dried their clothes on a bamboo)." Another user questioned his big win at Bigg Boss, "Kahan Siddharth Shukla aur Kahan yeh. Log bolenge ki yeh chawl se uthkar winner bana hai. Abey zaroori nahi ki chawl mein rehne wala har aadmi bechara hota hai toh sympathy dena band karo isko aur pehle yeh socho ki isne Aisa kya Kiya tha Jo yeh winner ban gaya (Look at Sidharth Shukla, and look at him. People will say that he comes from a humble background. But not everyone deserves sympathy. Think what made him the winner of the show, what was his contribution)." A netizen wrote, "This man has done nothing bad to me but when I see him i feel what is wrong with people these days to like such guy...kya kon kha se atte hai..i only feel like calling him chhapri....raise your standards."

Another netizen wrote, "Someone see his fashion sense, yaar. Dekh ke hi lagta hai chhaprio ka raja hai yeh." One of the users wrote, "Apna look aisa kyu rakhte hai yeh (Why he maintains such look)." MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 beating Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.