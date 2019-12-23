'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi is 'Newcomer of the Year', celebrates win with kids from his building

Bollywood introduced MC Sher to the world earlier in 2019. Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was a hit not only because of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma's acting abilities put together but also because of Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher.

Despite making his acting debut earlier this year, Siddhant already has some of the major films in his kitty. It was probably due to the same reason that Siddhant has deservedly earned the title of 'Newcomer of the year' at Kids Choice Award.

In order to celebrate the win, Siddhant also gathered with kids from his building and posted a boomerang video with their happy faces. "Building ke bacchon ki Khushi!," he wrote alongside the video. Soon after, the actor started trending on Twitter for his feat.

Siddhant announced two major movies this year. While one of his films, directed by Shakun Batra, features Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in lead roles, Siddhant has also bagged Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF, featuring Hum Tum jodi Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji. He, however, is paired with a newcomer Sharvari.