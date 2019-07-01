Maybe she is forced to take the decision, but must respect it: Anupam Kher saddened by Zaira Wasim quitting Bollywood

"Maybe it is not her decision maybe she was forced to take that decision," veteran actor Anupam Kher reacted on Zaira Wasim's choice to quit acting. A day after the 'Dangal' actor announced her "disassociation" from acting in Bollywood stating that her current line of work is silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of imaan (faith)", Anupam expressed his disappointment over the 18-year-old actor's decision.

"My first reaction was. If she has taken this decision in the name of religion then maybe this is not her decision. Maybe she is forced to take that decision, that was my first thought. But it is her life, if she wants to take that decision, I respect her decision. I think we should leave her alone," he told ANI.

The actor also stated that he was saddened over the fact that while many people dream of landing that one big break in Bollywood, Zaira decided to "crush her dreams".

"I was saddened because a young girl crushed her dreams of becoming (an actor). God gave her such an amazing platform. Aamir Khan gave such an amazing actor. I looked at it from an actor's point of view. I run an (acting) school, so many people come with a dream of becoming something and she actually got a platform," asserted Kher.

On Friday, the 'Secret Superstar' actor shared a detailed post on her social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In the post, the actor stated that her work damaged her "peace, imaan and relationship with Allah."

Shortly after the post went public, it divided the twitterverse. While some supported her decision of quitting, others questioned it. The matter also spiraled into a political debate with leaders divided over the actor's statement.