'Maybe now is our watershed moment': Abhay Deol addresses nepotism issue, says even uncle Dharmendra was 'outsider'

Actor Abhay Deol is the latest to address nepotism issue, suggesting changes in the roots of the society. The actor recalled how his uncle Dharmendra, who Abhay affectionately calls dad, was just another outsider when he entered the industry.

Understanding he is privileged, Abhay shared, "My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I’m glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes. Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I’ve only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I’m grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I’ve gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration."

Stating that nepotism exists in business and politics too, apart from films, he added, "Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered “out of the box.” I’m glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success."

Talking about the 'jati' culture, he stated, "While it plays a part in every country, nepotism has taken on another dimension here in India. I suspect caste plays a major role in it being more pronounced here than in other parts of the world. After all, it is “jati” that dictates that a son carry on the work of his father, while the daughter is expected to marry and be a housewife."

Stressing on the need for cultural evolution, Abhay shared, "If we are serious about making changes for the better, then focusing on only one aspect, one industry, while ignoring the many others, will be incomplete and possibly counter productive. We need a cultural evolution. After all, where do our filmmakers, politicians and businessmen come from? They are people just like everyone. They grow up within the same system as everybody else. They are a reflection of their culture."

Abhay also cleared that artists are either uplifted to success or beaten down to failure. One such instance was narrated by Deol himself when he recalled how an awards show demoted him and Farhan Akhtar from lead to supporting actors in 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. "So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," he had shared back then. The movie is still remembered as a movie about three friends who have each other's backs no matter what.

In his latest post, Abhay continued, "Talent everywhere deserves a chance to shine in his or her medium. As we have learnt over the past few weeks, there are several ways in which an artist is either uplifted to success, or beaten down to failure. I’m glad more actors are coming out today and speaking of their experiences. I’ve been vocal about mine for years now, but as a lone voice I could only do so much."

The actor, who has often been vocal about such issues, went on to hope that now might probably be a watershed moment. "It’s easy to smear one artist for speaking out, and I have been at the receiving end from time to time. But as a group, a collective, that becomes difficult. Maybe now is our watershed moment. #change #equalopportunity #nepotism #caste #jati #nuance #dialogue," shared Abhay.

Abhay Deol is cousin brother to Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He also happens to be half-cousin of Hema Malini's daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Abhay's father Ajit Deol was also an actor who worked in movies like 'Veerta' and 'Dillagi' in 1980-1990.

On the work front, Abhay is most remembered for his roles in 'Dev D', 'Aisha', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Happy Bhag Jayegi', 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye', 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local', 'Ahista Ahista' and 'Socha Na Tha'. The actor is also a producer and had bankrolled his last movie 'What Are The Odds', which had released on OTT platform Netflix.