'May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy, madness of these colours': Shah Rukh Khan tweets beautiful Holi message

Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media pages and shared a selfie with a powerful 'Happy Holi' message.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 08:14 PM IST

Unlike every year, Bollywood celebrities have mellowed down the celebrations of Holi this year. They have been celebrating with their near and dear ones, while many of them wished fans via their social media pages. Amongst them is Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar took to his social media pages and shared a sunkissed selfie clicked in his car. He posted the photo with a powerful Holi message which deserve undivided attention from the masses.

In the photo, Shah Rukh is seen wearing an unbuttoned black shirt with matching shades. He is sporting a messy hairdo and light stubble. SRK tweeted, "And to everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh also shared a video on the marvellous VFX of his last film, Zero. He wrote, "They say don’t let success go to your head or failure go to ur heart. When I see this my heart fills with pride happiness and a sense of satisfaction that the @vfx_redchillies is at the forefront of technical changes in Indian films. Awesome effort! Love u."

On the work front, there has been a lot of speculation about Shah Rukh's upcoming projects. He has been linked to doing movies with Rajkumar Hirani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Raj and DK, Atlee and many other directors. As a producer, he has plenty of projects in his kitty. He is currently producing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer thriller, Bob Biswas.

