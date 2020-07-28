'May you burn in your own stew': Amitabh Bachchan slams anonymous trolls who said 'hope you die with COVID'

Amitabh Bachchan is quarantining and undergoing treatment at the hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus. The legendary actor has been sharing daily updates about his and his family's health along with thanking well-wishers for their prayers. Now, Big B took to his blog page and wrote an open letter to haters for writing ill about his health and well-being. He started by writing, "They write to tell me... 'I hope you die with this COVID'".

Bachchan further wrote, "Hey Mr Anonymous... you do not even write your Father’s name, because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live... if I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name.. pity... for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan.. that shall no longer exist...!!!"

Amitabh Bachchan went on to pen, "If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers... I have yet to tell them to... but if I survive I shall... and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!! All I shall say to them is... 'ठोक दो साले को'"

The Gulabo Sitabo actor concluded his note by stating, "मारीच, अहिरावन , महिषासुर, असुर , उपनाम हो तुम; हमारा यज्ञ प्रारम्भ होते ही, तुम राक्षसों की तरह तड़पोगे, जान लो इतना की अब तुम ही केवल समाज की आवाज़ ना हो; चरित्र हीन, अविश्वासी, श्रद्धा हीन, लीचड़ तुम हो; जलो गलो पिघलो, बेशर्म, बेहया, निर्लज्ज, समाज कलंकी … May you burn in your own stew!!!"