Mawra Hocane has reacted to the success of Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release and also credited a special person behind the stupendous success of the re-run.

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam, has reacted to the success of the film's re-release. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam is creating new benchmarks and breaking box several box office records. The film originally released in 2016 was a commercial failure, but nine years later, the film was re-released in cinemas on February 7, and it surpassed its original lifetime of Rs 9 crore in the first two days.

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mawra shared her happiness with the STK's re-release success and credited her husband, and their newly-marriage for it. For the unversed, Mawra tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony on February 5 with Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani. Two days later, STK was re-released, and it clicked well among the audience.

Speaking about the film's success, Mawra said, "To be honest, if the film has waited nine years to achieve these numbers, I think it's my husband bringing in the luck for sure. Because the only thing that has changed since then is this. The film was always there, and everything was there. But I truly feel it's the marriage luck because it's literally the same dates."

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in the week of Junaid Khan's Loveyapa and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravikumar. However, both films trailed STK, and Mawra called it 'unbelievable'. She further said, "I can see some things, and I am sure I am missing out on a lot. But all that I can see is very overwhelming. I can only be grateful for it."

In eight days, STK has collected around Rs 27 crores, it needed around Rs 5 crore more to beat Tumbbad and become the highest-grossing re-released film (Rs 32 crores). Sanam Teri Kasam is directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.