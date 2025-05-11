Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have criticised how Pakistani actors have slammed India's answer to terrorism, and thus they have decided to move forward with Sanam Teri Kasam 2 without Mawra Hocane.

Filmmaker duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have confirmed that Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane will no longer be part of Sanam Teri Kasam 2. This decision comes after recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

In their statement, the directors expressed disappointment over the silence of some Pakistani actors who have worked in India but have not spoken out against recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, which they say were backed by Pakistan. They added that some of these actors even made inappropriate remarks about India’s actions.

They said, “Terrorism of any kind, against any nation, state, or people must be condemned unequivocally. What’s even more disheartening in this case is the silence, or worse, the statements of certain actors who have worked in India, received immense love, respect, and opportunity, yet failed to condemn such acts of terror against India. In fact, some have gone so far as to criticise India’s legitimate steps to fight terrorism. In light of this, we stand by our government and fully support its decision. Nation first and always. Jai Hind.”

Earlier, actor Harshvardhan had also distanced himself from the project. He said he would not return for the sequel if the original cast remained the same. In an Instagram Story on Saturday, he said: “While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated.”

His post appeared to be directed at Mawra Hocane. After tensions rose between the two countries, many of her fans also began commenting on the actor’s social media.