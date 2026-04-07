Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series

The Matka King trailer offers a glimpse into a gripping saga set in the rapidly transforming Bombay of the 1960s, where one ambitious cotton trader dares to defy the odds, building a bold new gambling empire known as 'Matka' and turning an exclusive pastime of the elite into a nationwide phenomenon.

Headlined by Vijay Varma and Kritika Kamra, the upcoming Prime Video series Matka King is an intense drama that captures the vibrant spirit of a transforming 1960s Bombay. It traces the journey of one ambitious cotton trader, who dares to defy the odds, building a bold new gambling empire known as 'Matka' and turning an exclusive pastime of the elite into a nationwide phenomenon.

The trailer, unveiled on Tuesday, dives into the world of Brij Bhatti (Vijay Varma), a sharp, enterprising cotton trader who dreams of a better life in post-Independence Bombay of the 1960s. With one bold idea, he turns gambling from an elite pastime into something huge - giving birth to 'Matka'. But the higher the stakes, the darker the consequences, what starts as a dream could shatter everything.

Vijay Varma on Matka King

Vijay Varma shared, "Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before. At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success."

Kitika Kamra on Matka King

Kritika Kamra, talking about her role in the series, said, "My character in Matka King is quite different from anything I have done until now. It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience. Every scene offered an opportunity to explore her motivations and inner strength, which was both exciting and demanding as an actor."

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule on Matka King

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, writer, creator, and director, said, "Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him. Every frame reflects tension, ambition, and high stakes, with period-accurate interiors, props, costumes, and lighting to enhance the characters' emotional journey."



Matka King Trailer

Matka King cast, crew, and release date



Matka King also features Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. The show is created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Produced under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment, the series is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 17.

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