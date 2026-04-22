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Matka King: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra shower praise on Vijay Varma's crime thriller series

Within a few days of release, Vijay Varma has created a sensation with Matka King, and even Bollywood stars are heaping praise on his latest OTT endeavour.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 04:47 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Matka King: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra shower praise on Vijay Varma's crime thriller series
Vijay Varm in Matka King
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Vijay Varma's latest series, Matka King, debuted on Prime Video, and apart from the binge watchers, the show has attracted the biggest of Bollywood stars. Set in 1960s Bombay, Matka King traces the rise of a cotton trader who turns a simple idea into a citywide phenomenon. 

Bollywood bowled over Matka King

The show might have received mixed reviews, but Vijay has won over Bollywood, and his co-stars and colleagues are showering love. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan has sent his best wishes for the show. Even Priyanka Chopra has stepped in to congratulate the entire team.  Adding to the wave, Rajkumar Hirani called it “the story we all grew up hearing” and “looking forward to seeing Matka King”. 

image

Rhea Chakraborty summarised the show in four words: “Matka phaila diya”. Nagraj Manjule's show has already found a place in Vicky Kaushal’s watchlist. Aamir Khan is “Hearing only great things about it." Karan Johar has already watched it, calling it “the perfect binge”. 

Also read: Meet Aaliyah Qureishi: New 'mystery girl' in Vijay Varma's life after Tamannaah Bhatia, debuted with Rs 1000 crore hit, worked with Shah Rukh Khan

About Matka King

Created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written, and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Matka King features Vijay Varma, Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Gulshan Grover in lead roles, along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethia, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini in pivotal roles.

The show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargi Kulkarni, Ashwini Sidwani, and Ashish Aryan, under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat, and SMR Entertainment. Matka King is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

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