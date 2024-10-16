Vineet Kumar Singh is back with another content-driven film, Match Fixing. Directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, the political thriller Match Fixing has been locked for a theatrical release. The makers unveiled a motion poster of the film to announce the same.

The film stars Vineet Kumar Singh, celebrated for his compelling performances, alongside Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi, with a script penned by Anuj S. Mehta. Produced by Pallavi Gurjar under Artarena Creations Private Limited, the film draws inspiration from Kanwar Khatana’s controversial book, The Game Behind Saffron Terror.

Actor Manoj Joshi shared the first motion poster of the film on his social media. Sharing the poster, with the caption, "Woh daur tha jab har kadam par dara India ka common insaan tha! Yeh kahaani hai uss daur ki — #MatchFixing, releasing in cinemas on 15th November!"

The film explores the murky world of political conspiracies and alleged collusion between India and Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.

A gripping tale inspired by real events, “Match Fixing” sheds light on a series of blasts and terror attacks that, as the book suggests, were orchestrated under a ruling political dispensation to implicate a few prominent members of the opposition parties.

With a release date locked for November 15, “Match Fixing” will certainly appeal to audiences interested in political thrillers, especially those intrigued by the complex dynamics between India and Pakistan.

