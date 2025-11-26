FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Mat dekho Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ki filmein': Dharmendra's fans are angry, lashes out on his sons for THIS reason: 'Unko Sridevi..' | Viral video

Dharmendra's demise has left a permanent void among the millions of fans, and a few of them are angry with his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. A few heartbroken fans went on to declare a ban on Sunny and Bobby, and the reason will move you.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 09:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Mat dekho Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ki filmein': Dharmendra's fans are angry, lashes out on his sons for THIS reason: 'Unko Sridevi..' | Viral video
Dharmendra, with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol; the late actor's emotional fans at his funeral
"Mat dekho Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol ki filmein. Ban karte hai hum Sunny, Bobby ko." These were some words, dipped in anger, sorrow, grief, from Dharmendra's fans, who were crying out loud as they missed antim darshan of their idol. The acting legend and Indian cinema's superstar Dharmendra, passed away on November 24, and his fans are struggling to accept the fact. The Sholay actor's last rites were a hush-hush affair. On Monday morning, an ambulance entered Dharmendra's Juhu residence, and without giving out any official statement, the family rushed to Pawan Hans cremation ground with the mortal remains of Dharmendra. 

Why Dharmendra's fans are angry with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol

It's true that when the Chupke Chupke actor was hospitalised, a few media portals crossed the line and misreported his demise. Sunny's outrage at the paparazzi and media was justified. But a superstar of this stature deserved a better farewell. During the funeral and even after, several fans of Dharmendra stood outside the cremation ground, breaking down and crying out their pain, as they couldn't see their idol for one last time. Media outside Pawan Hans captured a few reactions from Dharmendra's fans, who lashed out at his sons for bidding him farewell in such a way. 

Dharmendra deserved a final journey like Sridevi

Amid the tight security, a few women, with teary eyes, expressed their pain and disappointment with the Deol family. "Band karo Sunny Deol aur Bobby Deol ki filmein dekhna. Innhone chori-chori antim sanskar kiya hai." An elder lady went on to say that Dharmendra's funeral should have been on the lines of Sridevi's. "Unka antim sanskar Srideviji ke tarah hona chaiye tha," said the elder fan while trying to hold her emotions. 

Also read: REVEALED! Why Dharmendra never stayed with Hema Malini even after getting married, Dream Girl once confessed 'I didn't want to...'

For the unversed, before the final rites of the superstar actress, Sridevi's mortal remains were kept at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. Thousands of fans gathered with her family members and paid their last respects. Sridevi's funeral was a large public event that included an "antim darshan" (last viewing) and a procession to the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium. In a way, fans' outrage is justified, and we hope that later in the future, Sunny or Bobby will reveal why they gave their father such a silent goodbye.

