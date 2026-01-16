Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy

Starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Nargis Fakhri, the sex comedy Mastiii 4 will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 23.

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 brings back the comedic trio Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani for another hilarious ride. The ensemble cast also features Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi. It continues the franchise's trademark blend of outrageous comedy, mischief, and adult humour, following a group of married men who once again find themselves caught between temptation, fantasy, and the consequences of their own reckless choices.

After the theatrical release on November 21, Mastiii 4, the fourth installment in the Masti franchise, is now ready for its digital release. The film will start streaming on ZEE5 from January 23. The OTT giant took to its social media handles, shared the film's trailer, and wrote, "The boys are back for round 4, this time with a Love Visa to Mastiii. Lekin yaad rahe, iss visa mein hasi ki koi 'Return Ticket' nahin hai! Mastiii 4 premieres 23rd Jan, only on ZEE5." The sex comedy will also feature prominently on the ZEE5 LOLZ vertical, joining a library of 1,000+ popular comedy shows and movies on the platform.

Talking about the film, Director Milap Milan Zaveri said, "Mastiii 4 is unapologetic and completely aware of what it sets out to be, a laughter riot that doesn't take itself seriously. This franchise has a loyal fan base that comes for the madness, and we’ve delivered exactly that, but on a bigger, wilder canvas. With its digital premiere on ZEE5, the film now gets to reach homes across the world, where the laughs can be enjoyed without filters." Riteish Deshmukh added, "Returning to a beloved franchise brings a unique thrill. Mastiii 4 is outrageously funny with a wicked twist. Teaming up with Vivek and Aftab felt like a college reunion—I haven’t laughed this much on set in ages. Under Milap’s direction, expect pure, unexpected madness."

Vivek Oberoi stated, "The Mastiii franchise has always been about friendship, confusion and comedy. Reuniting with this cast brought back a lot of great memories. The film is fun and meant to be enjoyed. With ZEE5 bringing Mastiii 4 to a global audience, the fun only multiplies." Aftab Shivdasani said, "Masti has always been about letting go and enjoying the madness without overthinking it. Returning to this franchise feels like reuniting with an old friend, the chemistry, the humour and the chaos are all very natural. I’m excited that Mastiii 4 will now reach a wider audience through its digital premiere on the platform. It’s a film meant to be watched and enjoyed together."

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahulwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal. The sex comedy clashed at the box office with Farhan Akhtar's period war drama 120 Bahadur and both the movies turned out to be among the biggest commercial disasters of 2025.

