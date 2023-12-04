Headlines

Mast Mein Rehne Ka trailer: Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff explore different shades of life and love, release date announced

Mast Mein Rehne Ka trailer: Neena Gupta-Jackie Shroff explore different shades of life and love, release date announced

Mast Mein Rehne Ka showcases the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair – Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, as it goes on to contrast life from two extremities, in terms of age as well as social status, and how some paths cross as a happenstance.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Produced by Made in Maurya, written and directed by Vijay Maurya, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is an emotionally vibrant drama that will deeply engage the viewers and also encourage them to contemplate the true meaning of living life one’s terms

Mast Mein Rehne Ka will be available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide, starting December 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. 

The trailer showcases the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair – Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, as it goes on to contrast life from two extremities, in terms of age as well as social status, and how some paths cross as a happenstance, but ultimately have the potential to change people’s lives forever.

The trailer takes the audience through moments of lightheartedness while prompting them to introspect. A light-hearted drama, Mast Mein Rehne Ka takes a deeper look at life from two very interesting perspectives – when one is just embarking on the journey into the world to create a niche for oneself, and the other its extremity, where one is at the autumn of life.

"As an actor, I have always looked for roles that have allowed me to test my abilities as a performer, roles that are meaningful and different. When I read the script of Mast Mein Rehne Ka, I was fascinated by how unique the story was and I had an absolute gala time working on this film,” remarked Jackie Shroff as he shared his thoughts on the film. "While my character is that of a 75-year-old man grappling with loneliness, but there’s also a certain charm to him, which is charismatic. The character’s complexity of being vulnerable, strong and at the same time being resolute in his life, is something that makes him very relatable. I must congratulate Vijay Maurya, the Director, for beautifully capturing my character’s emotions. And I don’t think I would have been able to bring to life my character so well if it wasn’t for Neena ji, my co-actor. She is a great friend and I think our camaraderie off the sets reflected in our chemistry on-screen! I am thrilled that thanks to the wide reach of Prime Video, audiences across the world will get to enjoy this beautifully emotional story. In the end, I would like to sign off by saying – Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Tension nahi leneka!"

“I am delighted to play such a beautifully crafted role of a woman who is full of life,” said Neena Gupta as she elaborated on the movie’s fresh and unique storyline. “Everyone wants to live life on their own terms by taking the rein of their journey in their own hands, but things don’t always turn out the way as planned. When I heard the story, I was deeply moved and felt a compassionate urge to bring this character to life on screen. The multiple nuances of this character made it a wonderful acting experience for me, and sharing screen time with Jackie Shroff, an incredibly versatile co-star and a dear friend, made the whole project so much more special for me. I hope the audiences enjoy our chemistry and the movie, as it premieres across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.”

