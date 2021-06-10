'Masked bandits' Kajol and son Yug Devgan pose for a cute selfie

Kajol is known for her quirky caption game on her social media pages. Going along with her wit and humour she recently posted a photo with her son and captioned it as 'The masked Bandits'.

The mother-son duo is wearing masks and posing for a cute selfie. Taking a diversion from her usual posts, she finally posted a selfie which her fans totally loved.

A fan sent blessings and wrote, "Peace mercy and blessings of Almighty God on both of you."

On the professional front, her last on-screen work was in the movie ‘Tribhanga’ which was digitally released on Netflix.

Kajol and her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, also have a daughter, Nysa. In an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram last year, Kajol said that she could not choose between her children.

When asked whom she loves more, she replied, "My daughter is my heart and my son is my lungs."

She also described them as 'heera aur moti (diamond and pearl)' and called Yug 'entertaining'.

In an old interview with the Filmfare, Kajol talked about the struggles of her parents that she had witnessed very closely. Talking specifically about managing finances, the actor shared that she is careful about the 'wheres' and 'hows' she spends her money. And just like every Indian mom ever, Kajol also ensures that she asks her kids for 'hisaab', whenever they head out and revealed their reaction to the same.

She shared in the interview, "Whenever my kids go out, I ask them for a hisaab. They get annoyed but they have to give me an account."

Kajol further added, "It's important for them to understand the value of money. I tell them that it's because of their parents' profession that they're flying class. So you have to accept it."