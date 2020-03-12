'Maska' Trailer: Manisha Koirala-Prit Kamani make for cute Parsi mother-son duo with Nikita Dutta, Shirley Setia

The trailer for Maska film is out! Starring Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffrey, Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. The film is based on a cute Parsi family played by Manisha and Prit as her onscreen son. They run an Irani Cafe, but that's not Prit's dream to take forward the legacy. His ambition to become a Bollywood actor. He is seen talking to his father played by Javed, who supports his dream but with conditions too.

Prit has two female leads paired opposite him. One is Nikita, who is seen as a fellow struggler who helps him get auditions to become an actor. While on the other hand, Shirley is a photographer who is planning to make a coffee tablebook on Irani Cafes in Mumbai. Manisha is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as an adorable yet strict mother who wants the Irani Cafe to be with the family forever. Well, it's not sure whether Javed's character is alive or a spirit which can be only seen by Prit.

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about Maska, Netflix had earlier revealed the premise stating, "Believing in the adage 'Success comes to those who dare to dream', a confused, young millennial set out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions."

Maska is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and the film is based on endearing Parsi culture against the setting of a charming Iranian cafe. There are several heartwarming moments which are extremely relatable for the millennial.

The light-hearted cute film will be streamed on Netflix on March 27, 2020.