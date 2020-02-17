'Maska': Manisha Koirala's upcoming film gets cute teaser featuring Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani

After starring in Lust Stories, Manisha Koirala will next be seen in a Netflix original film titled Maska. In the film, the actor will be seen alongside Nikita Dutta, Prit Kamani the young singing sensation, Shirley Setia. The movie was announced back in 2019 with them sitting in an Irani cafe and talking about the film. Now, the makers have revealed that Maska will be streamed in March this year.

They announced with a song titled 'The Maska Song' and it features Shirley Setia and Prit Kamani. In a minute-long video, we get to see glimpses of the film set against the backdrop of Mumbai city. It also shows the Parsi culture and their cuisines in the cutest way.

Check out the song below:

Talking about Maska, Netflix had earlier revealed the premise stating, "Believing in the adage 'Success comes to those who dare to dream', a confused, young millennial sets out on a desperate journey to fulfil his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions."

Meanwhile, Manisha was last seen in Prassthanam alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Satyajeet Dubey, and Amyra Dastur. While Nikita has been a part of several films including Gold, Kabir Singh and she also has The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz.

On the other hand, Shirley is making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan and co-starring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Abhimanyu Dassani.