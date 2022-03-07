Masaba Gupta wishes dad Vivian Richards on 70th birthday, pens heartfelt note

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to wish her father on his 70th birthday.

In her caption, she wrote, “I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness,defied the odds,turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!”

Masaba talked about her childhood with her father, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, for the uninitiated. Masaba revealed in a new interview that she travelled to various locations with Vivian, including England. Travelling as a child was also the 'best case scenario,' according to Masaba. Despite her international travels, she said that her 'heart is in Mumbai.'

In an interview with Curly Tales, Masaba said, “I spent my childhood travelling the world which I think is possibly the best-case scenario for a kid. But I was born and brought up in Bombay and I'm a hardcore Mumbai girl. In fact, I can't be in another city unless it's for work or whatever for more than a couple of days. I've always been a Juhu girl, that's the neighbourhood."

"Whenever I had the time or a break from school or something like that we were always on a flight somewhere. My dad at that time was very actively doing commentary and we would just travel with him. We’d go to England and we’d go to Africa and we'd go all over the place. So yeah I always say I’m a travelling baby but my heart is in Mumbai," she also added.