Masaba Gupta slams 'infidelity' reports, says won't hear a single thing on Madhu Mantena's character

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta announced 'trial separation' with filmmaker husband Madhu Mantena on Sunday through a joint statement. Not revealing the actual reason behind their separation, Masaba wrote, "We are not strong enough to explain ourselves to even friends who deserve an answer from us."

A day after making the announcement, Masaba took to Twitter to adress what looks like a media person's question about Madhu having had cheated on her.

Posting a screenshot of her husband and questioner's text conversation, she wrote, “Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes,given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true.”

Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes,given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true. pic.twitter.com/YC3nGfDMmC — Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) August 26, 2018

Masaba, the daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and her ex-husband and former West Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richard, had tied the knot with Madhu in 2015.

While speaking about Masaba, Madhu had said in a 2015 interview, "I can marry her any number of times. She has brought stability into my life. The quality that I like best about Masaba is her straightforwardness. She is blunt and forthright. But unlike other blunt people, she isn’t rude or insensitive. She is very kind and compassionate. She understands me instinctively and accepts me with my weaknesses."

The couple has asked for privacy, saying they hope to find “reconciliation in our individual paths and dreams and hence this privacy is important for us now.”